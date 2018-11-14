Fluidmaster's Flush 'N Sparkle Gives Homeowners Peace Of Mind With Its Hands-Free Cleaning System

Fluidmaster's Flush 'n Sparkle prevents the damage that drop-in tablets and cleaning liquids normally inflict, which can lead to breakdown and part malfunction. The bleach cleaning cartridge is a smart alternative to fighting stains without harming toilet parts and can last up to three months. Homeowners and trade professionals can install the Flush 'n Sparkle system in three easy steps , and the entire task can be completed within minutes.

The Flush 'n Sparkle™ Cleaning System comes with one bleach cartridge, and can be refilled with bleach, blue, or septic tank refill cartridges.

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family-owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, and India. The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. For media inquiries or for more information, contact David McFarland at 949-728-2207 or by email at dmcfarland@fluidmaster.com, or visit www.fluidmaster.com.

SOURCE Fluidmaster

Related Links

http://www.fluidmaster.com

