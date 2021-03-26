Fluidra will increase its dividend by 90% with a payout of 0.4 euros per share

BARCELONA, Spain, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra (OTC: FLUIF) (LSE: 0ILI), the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment sector, continues generating shareholder value in 2021. The Board of Directors has agreed to propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting a dividend payout of 0.40 euros per share charged to voluntary reserves.

The company resumed its dividend payout after the merger in 2020 with the payment of 0.21 euros per share last October and now proposes a 90% increase for 2021. If approved, Fluidra will execute a first payment of 0.2 euros per share on 6 July and another of 0.2 euros on 3 November. At current share prices, this means a dividend yield of around 1.7%.

This significant rise in the payout to investors is backed by strong cash flow, a healthy balance sheet and the soundness of the sector in general and Fluidra's in particular. The payout will amount to a maximum of 78 million euros and is subject to approval by the General Shareholders' Meeting to be celebrated on 6 May.

Following record results last year, the company carried over 99 million euros to voluntary reserves, which by far covers the payout of 0.4 euros per share proposed by the Board of Directors.

"The payment of dividends to our shareholders is one of our hallmarks. The soundness of our business and balance sheet, together with a strong cash flow, allow us to finance initiatives that deliver value to our stakeholders, including both shareholder remuneration and inorganic growth operations", highlighted Eloi Planes, Fluidra's Executive President.

The multinational continued executing accretive acquisitions this year, announcing the purchase of the US company CMP for 245 million US dollars. Fluidra also recently announced the assets purchase of Built Right for 10 million US dollars and the signing of an asset purchase agreement for the Splash and Zen business in Belgium for 3.5 million euros plus earn-outs. The latter is expected to close in September 2021.

SOURCE Fluidra