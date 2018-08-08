Fluke 3561 FC Vibration Sensor makes it easy to collect and understand vibration condition data

The 3561 FC sensor is small enough to fit in hard-to-reach locations on equipment and affordable enough to install on many assets, providing a more comprehensive picture of plant or facility health. Installation and setup are simple, allowing technicians to start monitoring vibration on equipment in about an hour. The triaxial sensors deliver continuous measurements while the asset is in use, permitting maintenance technicians to remain at a safe distance, away from dangerous rotating equipment.

"Vibration is a key indicator of machine health, but monitoring it is rarely done on Tier two and three equipment because of the cost and complexity," said David O'Reilly, president of Fluke Digital Systems."The 3561 FC Vibration Sensor removes the barriers to continuous vibration monitoring by providing maintenance teams with an affordable sensor system that is quick and easy to install and alerts team members to abnormalities before they cause equipment failures."

Vibration data from the 3561 FC is wirelessly transmitted via the Fluke 3502 FC Gateway to Fluke Connect™ Condition Monitoring (FCCM) software allowing maintenance teams to remotely monitor asset health anytime and virtually anywhere, whether on the desktop or a smart device. The Fluke Connect app allows teams to view and easily understand vibration data, enabling them to screen for potential equipment degradation. FCCM software aggregates real-time and historical data from all Fluke Connect-enabled tools and sensors for a comprehensive picture of equipment health. Teams are empowered to make informed maintenance decisions.

The FCCM software also generates automatic alarms when assets experience conditional changes outside the Fluke Overall Vibration Severity scale parameters, notifying maintenance team members before issues become critical.

Fluke Connect simplifies predictive maintenance



The 3561 FC Vibration Sensor is part of a growing system of more than 80 connected test tools, condition monitoring sensors and cloud-based software that saves time and improves the reliability of maintenance data. The FCCM software:

Helps maximize uptime and enables maintenance teams to make confident maintenance decisions with data that can be trusted and traced;

Allows maintenance teams to access baseline, historical and current measurements by asset from virtually anywhere and at any time;

Eliminates data-entry errors by saving measurements directly from tools and sensors and associating them with work orders, reports or asset records; and

Moves away from clipboards, notebooks and multiple spreadsheets with a wireless, one-step measurement transfer.

For more information on the Fluke 3561 FC Vibration Sensor and Fluke 3502 FC Gateway, visit www.fluke.com/3561fc.

Fluke Corporation



For information on Fluke tools and applications or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, email fluke-info@fluke.com, or visit the Fluke website at www.fluke.com.

About Fluke



Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

