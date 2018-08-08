Fluke Intrinsically Safe Flashlights let technicians see what they're testing in hazardous zones

FL-45 EX – Convenient and compact . This IP67-rated, 45-lumen pocket-sized light is great for lighting in small, crowded spaces or wherever light is needed. It features a clip to keep it secure in a pocket.

. This IP67-rated, 45-lumen pocket-sized light is great for lighting in small, crowded spaces or wherever light is needed. It features a clip to keep it secure in a pocket. FL-120 EX – Comfortable enough for everyday use . This IP6X-rated, 120-lumen light fits in a tool belt and features an ergonomic design with an over-molded rubber grip and a push-button for high and low light modes.

. This IP6X-rated, 120-lumen light fits in a tool belt and features an ergonomic design with an over-molded rubber grip and a push-button for high and low light modes. FL-150 EX – Light for any workspace. This IP67-rated, 150-lumen light fits in a tool belt and offers high, low, and strobe light modes to provide light wherever and whenever needed.

This IP67-rated, 150-lumen light fits in a tool belt and offers high, low, and strobe light modes to provide light wherever and whenever needed. HL-200 EX – Hands-free headlamp. This IP67-rated, 200-lumen headlamp securely grips a hardhat, leaving technicians' hands free for whatever the job demands. The light features an adjustable angle, as well as high and low light modes.

Part of a complete intrinsically safe product line

From digital multimeters, to multifunction process calibrators, "Stik" thermometers, flashlights, and more, Fluke offers a full line of safe, trusted, safety-certified, rugged, and reliable intrinsically safe tools for everyday use in hazardous environments.

For more information on the Fluke Intrinsically Safe Flashlights, visit: www.fluke.com/ex.

