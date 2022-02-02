Flume Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume Health , a Health-Plan-as-a-Service platform that eliminates the complexity of designing and managing healthcare plans, today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health start-ups in New York.

"New York City attracts the best and most creative in all industries, and we've been able to take advantage of that by bringing some of the brightest in technology and healthcare into Flume Health," said Cedric Kovacs-Johnson, CEO and founder of Flume Health. "It's a great honor to be part of this year's NYC Digital Health 100 – a testimony to the growth Flume Health has experienced over the past year."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Flume is the first digital platform for health plan administration, empowering any established or emerging health insurer or care provider to launch health plans that are tailored to the unique needs of any patient population. Flume operates as the fully-managed central nervous system for any health plan, allowing for unprecedented ease in novel plan building, point solution integration, and real-time member visibility.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised a historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr .

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, # of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Flume Health

Flume Health is the first digital platform for health plan administration, replacing traditional TPAs and empowering challengers and established healthcare companies to design and launch powerful next-generation, personalized health plans. A Health-Plan-as-a-Service, Flume eliminates the complexity of designing, managing, and launching personalized healthcare plans. Companies can leverage Flume's Health-Plan-as-a-Service operating system to take on the difficulties of delivering personalized health plans, allowing plan providers to focus on member experience. For more information, visit www.flumehealth.com .

Media contact:

