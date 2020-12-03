Fluresh Elevates The Standard For Michigan Cannabis Market With New Collection Of Designed Offerings

The cannabis industry in Michigan is thriving as additional cities and municipalities continue to legalize recreational cannabis, resulting in an increased demand across the state to supply this new and rapidly growing market. With more and more consumers open to exploring the potential of cannabis, Fluresh is well-positioned to lead with its diverse collection of products designed to support each individual's dynamic needs.

"At Fluresh, we are leading the way for cannabis innovation and elevating the industry by redesigning the cannabis experience to be more approachable and customizable for not only new consumers, but experienced consumers as well," says Tom Benson, CEO, Fluresh. "Our state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technologies, proprietary cultivation processes and in-house R&D expertise allows us to bring new innovations to the cannabis market – such as faster-acting, better-tasting formulas, new formats and broader selections of cannabinoids – to provide current and new cannabis consumers with a wide variety of choices tailored to their lifestyles."

A standout within the introductory line is the groundbreaking Fast-Acting Drink Enhancer, uniquely designed to create a customizable cannabis mixed drink with an accelerated activation in 10 to 20 minutes – the only offering of its kind currently available in the Michigan market. Also new to market are the discreet Fast-Acting Be Well Softgels, which utilize Fluresh's unique technology for accelerated activation – taking effect in as little as 10 minutes – and delivering terpenes that may naturally support wellness concerns such as sleep, anxiety and pain.*

The Fluresh Collection also consists of more traditional cannabis formats such as Single-Origin Flower, Pre-Rolls, Live-Resin Vapes and Concentrates, which are available in a variety of diverse cultivars and features Fluresh's signature, new-to-market approach to packaging that's artfully designed to convey each cultivar's unique effect with a vibrant, premium flair.

"At Fluresh, we take great pride in understanding today's modern cannabis consumers. We are increasingly finding that more and more consumers are looking for cannabis offerings that are high-quality, consistent and fit seamlessly into their daily routines. The Fluresh Collection of products is superior at delivering against that need," says Nic Hernandez, Manager, Fluresh Retail Store, Grand Rapids. "Since we began selling the Fluresh Collection at our store, we've been thrilled with how customers have reacted to it – they love the packaging, the variety of formats and are repeatedly looking for these products time and time again. It truly stands out."

In addition to the company's steadfast commitment to the quality and innovation of its cannabis offerings, Fluresh is equally committed to being a leading member of the emerging cannabis community, with a dedication to equity and social justice. Fluresh is investing in ongoing programming and advocacy across various initiatives, including equitable workforce development, hiring and expungement efforts for those negatively impacted by marijuana mass incarceration, implementing environmentally sustainable practices at all facilities and a forthcoming business incubator and mentorship program in promotion of inclusiveness across the industry.

The Fluresh Collection of cannabis offerings can be found at retailers across Michigan through the company's expansive wholesale network of recreational and medical retail stores, and is available to consumers and patients at the Fluresh flagship retail store in Grand Rapids, Mich. To view a list of retailers carrying the Fluresh Collection, visit fluresh.com/locations . To learn more about Fluresh and details on each product, visit fluresh.com/products or contact Fluresh at [email protected] .

About Fluresh

Fluresh is a modern cannabis company dedicated to designing premium cannabis products for the diversity of life. As your partner in cannabis, Fluresh creates thoughtfully curated and expertly cultivated cannabis products tailored to support each patient and recreational customer's dynamic needs. A licensed grower of high-quality cannabis, Fluresh is headquartered out of Grand Rapids, Mich., with its 133,000 sq. foot state-of-the-art grow facility and flagship retail location and a 95,000 sq. foot fully-operational facility with integrated grow and processing operations based in Adrian. To learn more about Fluresh, visit Fluresh.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and these products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mary Anne McAndrew

847.540.6000| [email protected]

Gracie Aaronson

914.806.4989| [email protected]

SOURCE Fluresh

