Fluresh Launches Limited Edition Cannabis Products to Commemorate Michigan's Clean Slate Legislation Supporting State-Wide Expungement Efforts

Through the launch of this initiative, Fluresh will provide a monetary donation to National Expungement Week to cover individual background checks, the first step in the expungement process. Fluresh's contribution will also continue its support for the Black & Brown Cannabis Guild and Legal Aid of West MI for a second year at their Grand Rapids Drive Up Expungement Fair on April 24, 2021 through a $5,000 corporate donation. In 2020, Fluresh sponsored approximately 500 individual applications for expungement, and is currently projected to at least double this overall contribution through the sale of its limited edition Creamberry packs.

"Fluresh is committed to leading the way in the cannabis industry with a dedication to social equity and justice, knowing expungement is a large part of that mission," says Denavvia Mojet, Corporate Impact Strategist & Legal Compliance Manager at Fluresh. "While there is more work to be done, Michigan's historic Clean Slate Legislation is a significant step in the right direction to properly serve our communities."

When Michigan legalized cannabis in December 2018, many individuals were still barred from employment or housing for prior cannabis-related charges. On October 12, 2020, Michigan made history when Governor Whitmer signed the Clean Slate Legislation, giving thousands of deserving individuals an opportunity to have their criminal records expunged from cannabis-related charges. The Clean Slate Legislation is a major milestone for criminal justice reform within the cannabis industry, and a huge opportunity for continued progress by both Michigan and the United States.

The emerging cannabis industry is dynamic and Fluresh is at the forefront of important issues that impact individuals, neighborhoods, businesses, and the planet. In addition to the brand's continued support of state- and nation-wide expungement efforts, Fluresh actively supports the Last Prisoner Project as a sponsor of the Michigan Prisoner Relief Campaign.

"The sale of our limited edition Creamberry packs and donation to statewide expungement efforts are just some of the ways we are working to positively impact the communities we serve," says Lauren Pollack, Senior Marketing Manager for Fluresh. "Issues of justice and equity are at the core of everything we do at Fluresh, and we are proud to work in the state of Michigan, which is making great strides in offering opportunities to those suffering from the effects of marijuana mass incarceration."

Fluresh's limited edition packs, featuring the rare Creamberry hybrid focused on uplifting mood and creativity, are currently available for purchase at cannabis retailers across the state of Michigan. For more information about Fluresh's Clean Slate limited edition products and expungement efforts, please visit fluresh.com/expungement .

About Fluresh

Fluresh is a modern cannabis company dedicated to designing premium cannabis products for the diversity of life. As your partner in cannabis, Fluresh creates thoughtfully curated and expertly cultivated cannabis products tailored to support each patient and recreational customer's dynamic needs. A licensed grower of high-quality cannabis, Fluresh is headquartered out of Grand Rapids, Mich., with its 133,000 sq. foot state-of-the-art grow facility and flagship retail location and a 95,000 sq. foot fully-operational facility with integrated grow and processing operations based in Adrian. To learn more about Fluresh, visit Fluresh.com or contact Fluresh at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Austin McClelland

[email protected]

(630) 624-2380

SOURCE Fluresh