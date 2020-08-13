Flurosat welcomes agtech industry expert and investor Gabriel Wilmoth to board of directors

To FluroSat, Gabriel brings a rare combination of skills from being "on both sides of the table" first as an investor and then as a start-up executive. During his time at Syngenta Ventures, he made early investments in some of the sectors' most exciting companies including Blue River Technology (acquired by John Deere for $300M), GreenLight Biosciences (raised a $100M Series D), Sound Agriculture (raised a $22M Series C), as well as several others. More recently, as COO of the precision ag company Growers, Gabriel helped the leadership team raise $12M from top ag investors, expand acres under management by 5x to 20+ US states, and achieve a successful exit in an acquisition by ICL in February 2020.

"Two things I always look for in companies I work with are real agronomic value creation and an incredible team," Wilmoth explains. "The powerhouse team at FluroSat has solved several pain points for crop advisors. Their FluroSense™ platform provides agronomists with easy-to-use, real-time, field-specific crop insights, like N recommendations, without all the tedious data entry. It enables better recommendations at scale and helps monitor the impacts. I feel excited to work with FluroSat and to help them accelerate the broader adoption of precision agriculture."

About Flurosat

FluroSat is a full crop cycle analytics provider that delivers early, accurate, and actionable information on crop performance and plant nutrition to crop advisors and agronomists globally. FluroSat is monitoring over 3 million acres of arable land in 14 countries globally and supports leading agribusinesses in delivering precision agriculture programs and decision support to their growers.

Visit www.flurosat.com for more information or join our conversations on Linkedin , Twitter and Facebook .

For more information: [email protected]

SOURCE FluroSat

Related Links

https://flurosat.com

