Flushing Farms Open for Social-Distanced, Fall Family Fun

FLUSHING, Mich., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flushing Farms' 62-acres are now open for fall, family fun. At Flushing Farms, customers can enjoy 7 miles of corn mazes in three levels, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, inflatable obstacle courses, a bounce house, a petting zoo, a hay wagon, and barrel train rides.

The farm has extended its daily hours this season as follows: Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., as well as Friday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Admission for adults is $12. Admission for kids (three to 12 years old) is eight dollars. Children under three are free.

"We are excited to, once again, provide safe, outdoor family fun to our guests," said Robert Powers, owner of Flushing Farms. "Since a lot of families have been at home for six months with minimal travel, our goal is to reconnect families with the outdoors in a safe way."

To protect staff and guests, Flushing Farms requires guests to wear a mask at the following areas: check-in, cash registers, on the hayride, and in the bounce house. Staff will take guests' temperatures at the door. Flushing Farms has also implemented hand sanitizer stations throughout the farm and will be sanitizing attractions regularly. All staff members are required to wear masks at all times.

"We had a great time," said Amanda Ramberg in a Facebook review. "Will definitely come back! Everyone was very considerate of social distancing, people with their masks on. So kid friendly! Can't wait to bring the rest of the family next trip!"

Attractions have been updated to accommodate social distancing, including the parking lot which is now double its previous size. Each corn maze has widened paths. The petting zoo is now a one-way path to avoid clusters of guests. All buildings are now employee only.

The corn mazes at Flushing Farms are a must-do adventure this fall. Check out the Mega Monster Maze and the Family Farm Maze. Weekend evenings feature twilight runs through the corn mazes; flashlights are required. Videos of the corn mazes can be found on Flushing Farms' website.

Purchase tickets for your visit to Flushing Farms today at https://www.flushingfarms.com/buytickets/.

About Flushing Farms

Flushing Farms is 62 acres of family fun. Twist and turn your way through our corn mazes, pick your own pumpkin, and discover all the fun you could want this fall. www.flushingfarms.com

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs

Phone: (989) 780-4090

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Flushing Farms