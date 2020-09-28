Flutter Entertainment and Scientific Games Celebrate 20 Year Global Sports Betting Partnership with Long-Term Renewal

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") secured a five-year contract renewal with long-term customer Flutter Entertainment plc to continue providing its OpenSports™ technology to the operators' portfolio of global brands.

Flutter Entertainment is the world's leading sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider serving over 13 million customers worldwide through its innovative, diverse and distinctive brands including FanDuel in the U.S., Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet in the U.K. and Europe and SportsBet in Australia.

The five-year renewal comes on the back of FanDuel selecting Scientific Games to power their sportsbook offering across all current and future regulated markets in the U.S.

Flutter Entertainment and Scientific Games first partnered with Paddy Power in 2000 making this the 20th anniversary of the Companies' partnership.

Rik Barker, CIO at Flutter Entertainment UK & Ireland Division, said, "We're very pleased to renew our partnership with Scientific Games. Whilst we take great pride in our proprietary technology and product development capabilities, Scientific Games' OpenSports technology has been a key part of our sports betting platforms for many years. The reliability and scalability of their technology provides us with a robust platform to deliver on our strategic goals. As we enter a new era of sports betting, we're looking forward to working with their world-class teams and technology to capitalize on the opportunities across our sector."

Together, Flutter and Scientific Games teams have achieved a number of industry milestones. In 2010, Paddy Power accepted its first Live Odds bets, and the following year saw the sportsbook become the first to launch the innovative Cashout feature, both powered by the OpenBetTM engine. Following the merger between Paddy Power and Betfair, the OpenSports team was heavily involved in the migration of the two brands onto a single customer platform.

Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Digital at Scientific Games, said, "Flutter operates some of the world's most innovative, diverse and distinctive sports betting and gaming brands. Over the last two decades, we've worked together through major shifts in technology, player expectations and the ramping up of U.S. sports betting where we partner with FanDuel. We share a common ambition to take podium positions in key regulated markets through responsible, engaging and safe player experiences."

