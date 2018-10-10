Fluxx Hires New CMO To Help Make Vision For a Global Philanthropy Network A Reality

"We're thrilled Jill has joined Fluxx's leadership at this important time in the company's evolution," said Madeline Duva, CEO of Fluxx. "Against a backdrop of policy and other changes that are leaving people in need, it's more important than ever for foundations and nonprofits to effectively collaborate. Jill's experience and expertise in marketing and management will be crucial to building the scalable, secure network Fluxx envisions for those we serve."

Richards joins the company from Appthority, an enterprise mobile security company, where she led marketing strategy and execution across brand, communications, product marketing, field and partner marketing, and demand generation. She previously held similar roles at Stitch Labs and Terracotta.

"Our need for philanthropy is at an all-time high and Fluxx's passion and vision to dramatically accelerate the good work being done in the world is infectious," said Jill Richards, CMO, Fluxx. "I'm delighted to join the team to help realize the vision of connecting givers and doers and democratizing philanthropy."

Richards joins a company innovating solutions that help get the right funds to the right changemakers at the right time with better processes and data. Fluxx intelligently automates workflows, ensures compliance, improves operations and drives transparency and impact for the world's top foundations and leading non-profits. Fluxx removes the boundaries to discovery, decision-making, deployment of funds, and tracking progress for changemakers to be able to do more good.

About Fluxx

Fluxx is a philanthropy network that powers giving in the world by connecting givers and changemakers to build capacity, increase visibility and improve collaboration. Fluxx brings efficiency and data-driven insights to help measure and maximize social impact while eliminating the arduous complexities of the grantmaking process. Nearly 250 world-class foundations, including Ford Foundation, Knight Foundation and MacArthur Foundation, and tens of thousands of nonprofits use Fluxx to intelligently automate workflows, ensure compliance, improve operations and drive impact. See more at www.fluxx.io .

SOURCE Fluxx

Related Links

http://fluxx.io

