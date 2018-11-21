FLX Partnership Ltd. Announces Innovative Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The FLX One wallet from FLX Partnership Ltd. has been designed to be both secure and extremely easy to use by both new and seasoned cryptocurrency owners and supports many currencies. With a built-in rechargeable battery, Bluetooth wireless functionality and iOS/Android mobile apps, users can manage all their cryptocurrencies anywhere. The FLX One natively supports over 20 of the most popular currencies, so unlike other hardware wallets, FLX One users don't have to use third-party services to send and receive coins.

FLX One wallet used with backup FLX Key

The FLX One was designed and tested with ultimate security in mind. Features include:

Disables communication automatically when signing transactions (patent-pending)

Encrypted communication between each component in the FLX One system

Software tamper detection (permanently lock out FLX One when tampering is detected)

Read-only encrypted FLX Key (after initial setup) for restore

Personal PIN (at least six characters long)

Exponential lockout time when PIN is entered incorrectly

Randomized starting keyboard cursor

FLX One can only be upgraded with FLX-authorized and signed firmware

The FLX Key is used to back up and restore account information. If a user ever damages or loses their FLX One, they can use the FLX Key to restore the account. The backup process is integrated within the initial setup by inserting the FLX Key into the FLX One wallet and the FLX One system will take care of the rest (patent-pending). Unlike other hardware wallets, users don't need to hand-record a list of cumbersome phases. For customers who wish to restore coins from another wallet, the FLX One supports 12-, 18- or 24-word phrases.

The FLX One currently supports major cryptocurrencies natively. Unlike other cryptocurrency wallets, users can manage our supported currencies solely on the FLX One system (mobile app and FLX One) and do not need to use any third-party software. With firmware upgrade capability, additional currencies will be added regularly.

Kenny Fok, CEO at FLX, explained, "We looked at other hardware wallets. They are just very difficult to use, cumbersome and not user-friendly. We designed FLX One to be simple-to-use and user-friendly. We want crypto users from all over the world, from experts to beginners, to enjoy the security of the hardware crypto wallet and have fun with it."

The FLX One Wallet is available online from the FLX Partnership website (https://www.FLXWallet.com) and from Amazon (http://a.co/d/ghZhxJ0).

About Us

We, FLX Partnership Ltd. (founded by eSmart Tech Inc.), are a team of experienced engineers who are passionate about solving some technically challenging problems in the cryptocurrencies space.

CONTACT:

Mark Parreira

Phone: +1-858-480-1028

16835 W Bernardo Drive, Suite 203, San Diego, California, USA

info@flxwallet.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/FLXWallet

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FLXWallet

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/FLXWallet/

Telegram - https://t.me/FLXWalletGroup

Disclaimers

Nothing in this document should be taken as a recommendation or as an offer to buy, sell or hold a cryptocurrency. FLX Partnership Limited and all other companies mentioned in this document will not be responsible for the consequences or reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or for any omission. Readers must not rely on this document or any information therein as an alternative to seeking financial and/or legal advice from qualified financial professionals. FLX One and FLX Key are registered trademarks of FLX Partnership Limited. (c) FLX Partnership Limited 2018 – All rights reserved.

SOURCE FLX Partnership

Related Links

https://www.FLXWallet.com

