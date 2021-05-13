Fly Ash Agreement Focuses On Beneficial Use

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Minerals Company, LLC today announced that they have reached an agreement with OG&E, the electric utility subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), on the beneficial use of fly ash from OG&E's River Valley power plant in Spiro, OK.

CR Minerals plans to use fly ash produced from the River Valley plant in their patented Tephra® RFA (Remediated Fly Ash) product. The material will be manufactured at a new facility to be constructed in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"We are very excited about working with OG&E," said Jeffrey Whidden, President of CR Minerals Company. "Repurposing this fly ash into a commercial product enables our company to better serve the Texas and Oklahoma marketplace. The Dallas-Fort Worth area particularly has experienced a lack in the availability of stable, high-quality fly ash for the construction industry. Our goal is to expand our business model and bring our patented Tephra® RFA product to this market and others that require supplementary cementitious materials."

"Through this agreement, OG&E continues its commitment to environmental stewardship," said Cristina McQuistion, OGE Energy Corp. Vice President of Corporate Responsibility and Stewardship. "This valuable reuse of fly ash benefits the construction industry and our regional economy while reducing OGE's environmental footprint."

About CR Minerals Company, LLC: CR Minerals Company is a global leader in pumice products and is a manufacturer of pozzolanic materials (natural pozzolans and patented, remediated fly ashes) for the construction and oil and gas industries. CR Minerals has operations in New Mexico and Colorado and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

For more information about CR Minerals, visit us at http://www.crminerals.com or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cr-minerals-company-llc.

SOURCE CR Minerals Company, LLC

Related Links

www.crminerals.com

