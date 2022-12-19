Fly ash market: Growth opportunities led by Boral Ltd. and CRH Plc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fly ash market size is forecasted to increase by USD 18,358.52 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.45%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Rising construction activities, growing urbanization in developing countries, and the promotion of fly ash by governments in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fly Ash Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by application (Portland cement, agriculture, road construction, fire bricks, and others), type (class F and class C), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

The Portland cement segment will contribute significantly to the market's growth during the forecast period. Fly ash is used as an additive in Portland cement and has many advantages. It improves the performance of the concrete that is manufactured in fresh or hardened states. Fly ash also improves the workability of plastic concrete and the strength and durability of hardened concrete. Such factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global fly ash products market as a part of the global diversified metals and mining market, which covers companies engaged in the production or extraction of metals and minerals such as non-ferrous metals, salt and borate, phosphate rock, and diversified metal mining operations. It also includes various alloys of non-ferrous metals.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Charah Solutions Inc., CRH Plc, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., National Minerals Corp., NTPC Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Holdings Ltd., Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd., The SEFA Group, Titan Cement Group, Usb Chemicals, and Waste Management Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this fly ash market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fly ash market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fly ash market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fly ash market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fly ash market vendors

Fly Ash Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,358.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd., Boral Ltd., CEMEX SAB de CV, Charah Solutions Inc., CRH Plc, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., National Minerals Corp., NTPC Ltd., Salt River Materials Group, Sephaku Holdings Ltd., Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd., The SEFA Group, Titan Cement Group, Usb Chemicals, and Waste Management Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fly ash market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fly ash market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Portland cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 34: Chart on Portland cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Portland cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Chart on Portland cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Portland cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Road construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Road construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Road construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Road construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Road construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Fire bricks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Fire bricks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fire bricks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Fire bricks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fire bricks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Class F - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Class F - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Class F - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Class F - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Class F - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Class C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Class C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Class C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Class C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Class C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Boral Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Boral Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Boral Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Boral Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Boral Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Boral Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 CEMEX SAB de CV

Exhibit 128: CEMEX SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 129: CEMEX SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key news



Exhibit 131: CEMEX SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: CEMEX SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.6 Charah Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 133: Charah Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Charah Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Charah Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Charah Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 CRH Plc

Exhibit 137: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 140: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: CRH Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Ecocem Ireland Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Ecocem Ireland Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Ecocem Ireland Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 HeidelbergCement AG

Exhibit 145: HeidelbergCement AG - Overview



Exhibit 146: HeidelbergCement AG - Business segments



Exhibit 147: HeidelbergCement AG - Key news



Exhibit 148: HeidelbergCement AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: HeidelbergCement AG - Segment focus

12.10 Holcim Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Holcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 National Minerals Corp.

Exhibit 154: National Minerals Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: National Minerals Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: National Minerals Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Salt River Materials Group

Exhibit 157: Salt River Materials Group - Overview



Exhibit 158: Salt River Materials Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Salt River Materials Group - Key offerings

12.13 Sephaku Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Sephaku Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Suyog Elements India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Titan Cement Group

Exhibit 166: Titan Cement Group - Overview



Exhibit 167: Titan Cement Group - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Titan Cement Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Titan Cement Group - Segment focus

12.16 Usb Chemicals

Exhibit 170: Usb Chemicals - Overview



Exhibit 171: Usb Chemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Usb Chemicals - Key offerings

12.17 Waste Management Inc.

Exhibit 173: Waste Management Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Waste Management Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Waste Management Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

