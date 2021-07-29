Fly By Jing Receives Growth Investment From Prelude Growth Partners

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly By Jing, one of the fastest-growing Asian food brands in the country and a pioneer in the modern Asian condiment space, announced an investment from Prelude Growth Partners ("Prelude Growth"), a private equity firm focused on high potential, fast-growing consumer brands. The capital will be used to expand the team and jumpstart the company's retail expansion, furthering its mission of bringing more diversity to natural foods with the highest quality artisanal Chinese sauces and condiments.

Since its founding in 2018, Fly By Jing has become one of the fastest growing modern Asian food brands in the country, redefining the narrative around Chinese food in the Western world. Following its launch on Kickstarter as the highest funded craft food project on the platform, Fly By Jing has experienced viral organic growth as a direct-to-consumer brand from a passionate fan base. Its wildly popular Sichuan Chili Crisp became the #1 best-selling hot sauce on Amazon just six months after launch.

Founder and CEO Jing Gao said: "We are thrilled to have the support of Prelude Growth Partners, a female-founded firm which has helped consumer brands we know and love, like Banza and Summer Fridays, reach new heights. Their expertise will help us fuel our mission to increase diversity in the natural food space and to become a household name eponymous with the highest quality Chinese food."

This Fall, Fly By Jing will see a massive retail rollout in natural grocery chains, launching in brick-and-mortar locations of Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts, Foxtrot and more, as well as online grocery platforms Thrive Market and FreshDirect.

"I created Fly By Jing because I didn't see products that spoke to me on the market. I wanted to rewrite false narratives about Chinese food and showcase the complexity of China's 5,000-year culinary history and that 'Made in China' can mean the highest quality products with no artificial flavors or preservatives," Gao says. "Launching Fly By Jing enabled me to reconnect with my own heritage and identity, and I'm proud of how this very personal expression of flavors inspired by my hometown has been embraced by so many others. I'm excited to continue creating more space for diversity to exist in the natural foods industry and beyond as we enter this next chapter of growth."

"Fly By Jing fits perfectly with Prelude Growth's strategy of partnering with passionate, purpose-driven founders of high-growth brands that speak to the bold tastes and preferences of the new modern consumer," said Neda Daneshzadeh, Co-Founder of Prelude Growth Partners. "Fly By Jing has experienced dramatic success since launch. With a passionate following, we see a significant opportunity for Fly By Jing to become a leader in the condiments category. We look forward to working with Jing and the team to bring these unique flavors to more customers, creating Fly By Jing fans everywhere."

Where highly charged flavors meet 100% real ingredients. Fly By Jing is the first premium Chinese food company that brings thoughtfully crafted pantry staples to the modern kitchen. Developed by Jing Gao, a chef, entrepreneur and renowned expert on Chinese cuisine, we're on a mission to bring uncensored Chinese flavors to the table.

Following its launch on Kickstarter as the highest funded craft food project on the platform, Fly By Jing has seen viral organic growth from a passionate fan base and has been featured in The New York Times, Fast Company, Fortune, WSJ, Saveur, Esquire and more, which have described the company as revolutionizing Chinese food and heralding a new era of flavor. For more information about Fly by Jing, please visit www.flybyjing.com.

Prelude Growth Partners is a growth equity firm that supports brands made for the new modern consumer. Prelude Growth partners with founders and CEOs to provide deep category experience, value-added operational support and a broad network to power the high potential, fast-growing consumer brands of tomorrow. Prelude Growth seeks to make investments of $10 million to $40 million in each company, across branded consumer categories including personal care, beauty, food & beverage, baby, pet, health & wellness, and other consumer product, service and technology companies. Investments include: Banza, Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, So Good So You, Westman Atelier, 8Greens, dpHUE and Fly By Jing. For additional information on Prelude Growth, please visit www.preludegrowth.com.

