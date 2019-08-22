Fly Leasing Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Highlights

Net income of $54 .1 million, $1 .68 per share

.1 million, .68 per share Adjusted Net Income of $61 .9 million, $1 .92 per share

.9 million, .92 per share Sold seven aircraft for an economic gain of $18.9 million , a 10% premium to book value

, a 10% premium to book value Repurchased 1.47 million shares at an average price of $16 .53 per share

.53 per share $24 .28 book value per share at quarter end, a 13% increase since December 31, 2018

.28 book value per share at quarter end, a 13% increase since Purchased two aircraft for $60.9 million

"FLY continues to achieve record results, producing its fifth straight quarter of double-digit ROE," said Colm Barrington, FLY's Chief Executive Officer. "Our renewed fleet contributed to a 13% increase in operating lease rental revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Economic gains of nearly $19 million from the sale of seven aircraft helped us to achieve record Adjusted Net Income of $61.9 million, or $1.92 per share, in the quarter, and Adjusted Net Income of $109.0 million, or $3.37 per share, for the first six months of the year. Looking ahead, we expect another strong result in the third quarter."

"As a result of our deleveraging strategy following last year's major fleet acquisition, we have met our leverage target a year ahead of schedule," said Barrington. "We also have been repurchasing stock, buying back 1.47 million shares in the quarter. FLY will begin taking delivery of its $1 billion of contracted A320neo family aircraft later this year, and is well positioned to add aircraft as opportunities arise."

"We sold seven aircraft in the quarter at a 10% premium to book value, and in the third quarter, we have contracted to sell 14 more aircraft, also at gains, again demonstrating the value embedded in FLY's fleet," added Barrington. "Our record results have also added significantly to shareholders' equity, which is now over $24 per share and 13% above the level at the end of 2018. We continue to see great value in FLY's shares, which are trading at a 26% discount to book value. At its August meeting, FLY's board of directors authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting net income of $54.1 million, or $1.68 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. This compares to net income of $24.3 million, or $0.87 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $99.0 million, or $3.06 per share, compared to net income of $34.0 million, or $1.21 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $61.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $25.2 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Income was $1.92 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.90 for the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Adjusted Net Income was $109.0 million, or $3.37 per share, compared to $37.6 million, or $1.34 per share, for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Share Repurchases

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, FLY repurchased 1.67 million shares in the open market at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total cost of $27.0 million. As of June 30, 2019, FLY had approximately 31 million shares outstanding. On August 21, 2019, FLY's board of directors approved a new $50 million share repurchase program to replace its current program.

Financial Position

At June 30, 2019, FLY's total assets were $3.9 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.4 billion. Total cash at June 30, 2019 was $415.1 million, of which $351.9 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at June 30, 2019 was $24.28, a 13% increase since December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2019, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 3.1x, reduced from 4.0x at December 31, 2018.

Aircraft Portfolio

At June 30, 2019, FLY had 98 aircraft and seven CFM engines on lease to 45 airlines in 25 countries. Of the 98 aircraft, 12 were classified as held for sale. The table below does not include one B767 aircraft owned by a joint venture in which FLY has a 57% interest, nor the seven engines.

Portfolio at Jun. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018

Number % of Net

Book Value Number % of Net

Book Value Airbus A320 Family(1) 42 33% 55 38% Airbus A330 3 5% 3 5% Airbus A340 2 1% 2 1% Boeing 737NG(2) 42 35% 42 32% Boeing 737 MAX 2 3% 2 3% Boeing 757-SF 1 0% 3 1% Boeing 777-LRF 2 9% 2 8% Boeing 787 4 14% 4 12% Total 98 100% 113 100%

(1) Includes five and ten Airbus A320 aircraft classified as held for sale at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (2) Includes seven and two aircraft classified as held for sale at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

At June 30, 2019, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 7.4 years. The average remaining lease term was 5.3 years, also weighted by net book value. At June 30, 2019, FLY's portfolio, excluding aircraft held for sale, was generating annualized rental revenue of approximately $354.2 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

FLY's senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Participants should call +1 (409) 220-9381 (International) or (866) 438-0730 (North America) and enter confirmation code 8491508. A live webcast with slide presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at www.flyleasing.com. A webcast replay will be available on the company's website for one year.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Contact:

Matt Dallas

Fly Leasing Limited

+1 203-769-5916

ir@flyleasing.com





Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Statements of Income (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Jun. 30, Six months ended Jun. 30,

2019

(Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) Revenues







Operating lease rental revenue $ 101,108 $ 89,215 $ 206,436 $ 178,328 End of lease income 28,823 12,612 30,387 12,997 Amortization of lease incentives (1,319) (2,361) (2,951) (4,644) Amortization of lease discounts and other 11 (142) 3 (281) Operating lease revenue 128,623 99,324 233,875 186,400 Finance lease revenue 156 171 316 345 Equity earnings (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 54 (358) 110 (246) Gain on sale of aircraft 16,078 2,945 43,698 2,945 Interest and other income 2,122 591 3,737 1,984 Total revenues 147,033 102,673 281,736 191,428 Expenses







Depreciation 37,303 33,895 74,888 67,628 Interest expense 35,439 33,644 73,618 66,567 Selling, general and administrative 9,438 6,369 18,160 14,979 Loss (gain) on derivatives 255 (1,309) 272 (520) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,541 898 3,710 898 Maintenance and other costs 1,625 936 2,223 1,714 Total expenses 85,601 74,433 172,871 151,266 Net income before provision for income taxes 61,432 28,240 108,865 40,162 Provision for income taxes 7,382 3,896 9,850 6,188 Net income $ 54,050 $ 24,344 $ 99,015 $ 33,974 Weighted average number of shares







- Basic 32,053,830 27,983,352 32,341,674 27,983,352 - Diluted 32,187,115 28,045,890 32,396,717 28,023,419 Earnings per share







- Basic $ 1.69 $ 0.87 $ 3.06 $ 1.21 - Diluted $ 1.68 $ 0.87 $ 3.06 $ 1.21







Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Balance Sheets (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)



Jun. 30, 2019 (Unaudited) Dec. 31,

2018

(Audited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,892 $ 180,211 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 63,161 100,869 Rent receivables 5,864 9,307 Investment in finance lease, net 12,238 12,822 Flight equipment held for sale, net 320,359 259,644 Flight equipment held for operating lease, net 2,788,459 3,228,018 Maintenance rights 251,797 298,207 Deferred tax asset, net 16,740 6,505 Fair value of derivative assets 4,540 5,929 Other assets, net 130,170 124,960 Total assets $ 3,945,220 $ 4,226,472 Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,232 $ 23,146 Rentals received in advance 16,431 21,322 Payable to related parties 6,593 4,462 Security deposits 47,991 60,097 Maintenance payment liability, net 267,006 292,586 Unsecured borrowings, net 618,535 617,664 Secured borrowings, net 2,062,047 2,379,869 Deferred tax liability, net 52,711 36,256 Fair value of derivative liabilities 31,621 8,558 Other liabilities 65,390 80,402 Total liabilities 3,191,557 3,524,362 Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 31,038,292 and 32,650,019 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 31 33 Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 522,050 549,123 Retained earnings 253,530 154,347 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (21,948) (1,393) Total shareholders' equity 753,663 702,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,945,220 $ 4,226,472







Fly Leasing Limited

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Six months ended Jun. 30,

2019

(Unaudited) 2018

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities



Net income $ 99,015 $ 33,974 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:



Finance lease revenue (316) (345) Equity (earnings) loss from unconsolidated subsidiary (110) 246 Gain on sale of aircraft (43,698) (2,945) Depreciation 74,888 67,628 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 5,369 3,961 Amortization of lease incentives and other items 3,324 5,453 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,710 898 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (104) (456) Provision for deferred income taxes 9,991 6,327 Loss (gain) on derivative instruments 198 (74) Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings (26,145) (9,965) Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiary 109 2,212 Cash receipts from maintenance rights 1,741 3,013 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Rent receivables (2,011) (2,766) Other assets (3,250) (2,212) Payable to related parties 2,131 (2,168) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (2,054) 2,005 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 122,788 104,786 Cash Flows from Investing Activities



Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiary 205 1,275 Rent received from finance lease 900 900 Swap termination proceeds 114 — Investment income from Horizon I Limited equity certificates 571 — Purchase of flight equipment (61,381) (69,258) Deposit on aircraft purchases — (30,000) Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net 410,939 99,339 Capitalized interest on Portfolio B orderbook (2,433) — Payments for aircraft improvement (2,832) (170) Payments for lessor maintenance obligations (1,461) (817) Net cash flows provided by investing activities 344,622 1,269



Six months ended Jun. 30,

2019 (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities



Security deposits received — 1,417 Security deposits returned (1,546) (3,549) Maintenance payment liability receipts 33,633 38,830 Maintenance payment liability disbursements (12,738) (2,104) Debt extinguishment costs (74) (12) Debt issuance costs (342) (5,534) Proceeds from secured borrowings — 49,288 Repayment of secured borrowings (325,317) (175,035) Shares repurchased (27,025) — Net cash flows used in financing activities (333,409) (96,699) Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (28) (47) Net increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents 133,973 9,309 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281,080 456,815 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 415,053 $ 466,124





Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,892 $ 406,508 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 63,161 59,616 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 415,053 $ 466,124







Fly Leasing Limited

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Jun. 30, Six months ended Jun. 30,

2019 (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) Net income $ 54,050 $ 24,344 $ 99,015 $ 33,974 Adjustments:







Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 68 (864) (104) (456) Deferred income taxes 7,519 3,974 9,991 6,327 Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives 255 (2,238) 143 (2,240) Adjusted Net Income $ 61,892 $ 25,216 $ 109,045 $ 37,605 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 745,783 $ 571,881 731,225 562,490 Adjusted Return on Equity 33.2% 17.6% 29.8% 13.4%









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 32,187,115 28,045,890 32,396,717 28,023,419 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 1.92 $ 0.90 $ 3.37 $ 1.34

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income as net income plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income and earnings per share, to assess its core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different than those used by other companies.

SOURCE Fly Leasing Limited

Related Links

http://www.flyleasing.com

