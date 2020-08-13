Fly Leasing Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Net income of $9.6 million , $0.32 per share

, per share Adjusted Net Income of $11.3 million , $0.37 per share

, per share $29.46 book value per share at quarter end, a 21% increase since June 30, 2019

book value per share at quarter end, a 21% increase since $289.0 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents $597.9 million net book value of unencumbered assets

net book value of unencumbered assets 2.1x net debt to equity

"Our second quarter results reflect the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic but FLY remains in a strong position to meet its financial and operating commitments with unrestricted cash of $289 million and nearly $600 million of unencumbered aircraft," said Colm Barrington, Chief Executive Officer of FLY. "FLY is reporting a record low net debt to equity ratio of 2.1x at quarter end and 21% growth in book value per share from a year ago to $29.46. FLY does not have any orders for aircraft or other capital commitments and has no significant near-term refinancing requirements."

"We are working closely with our airline customers and now expect to agree to defer rents representing approximately 20% of contracted rental revenue for the second half of the year," said Barrington. "Meanwhile, several of our lessees have received support from their governments, which is helping them to meet their payment obligations. FLY also has the benefit of BBAM's decades of experience and expertise in navigating industry cycles, which is truly an invaluable resource during this time."

Financial Results

FLY is reporting net income of $9.6 million, or $0.32 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $54.1 million, or $1.68 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $47.7 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to net income of $99.0 million, or $3.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income was $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $61.9 million for the same period in the previous year. On a per share basis, Adjusted Net Income was $0.37 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.92 for the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $54.9 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to $109.0 million, or $3.37 per share, for the same period last year.

A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is shown below.

Financial Position

At June 30, 2020, FLY's total assets were $3.5 billion, including investment in flight equipment totaling $3.0 billion. Total cash at June 30, 2020 was $309.3 million, of which $289.0 million was unrestricted. The book value per share at June 30, 2020 was $29.46, a 21% increase since June 30, 2019. At June 30, 2020, FLY's net debt to equity ratio was 2.1x, a decrease from 2.3x at December 31, 2019.

Aircraft Portfolio

At June 30, 2020, FLY had 86 aircraft and seven engines in its portfolio. FLY's aircraft and engines are on lease to 41 airlines in 25 countries. The table below does not include the engines.

Portfolio at Jun. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

Number % of Net

Book Value Number % of Net

Book Value Airbus A320ceo Family 33 28% 34 28% Airbus A320neo Family 1 2% 1 2% Airbus A330 3 6% 3 6% Boeing 737NG 40 37% 42 37% Boeing 737 MAX 2 3% 2 3% Boeing 757-SF 1 <1% 1 <1% Boeing 777-LRF 2 10% 2 10% Boeing 787 4 14% 4 14% Total(1) 86 100% 89 100% (1) Includes six aircraft classified as held for sale as of December 31, 2019. No aircraft were held for sale as of June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2020, the average age of the portfolio, weighted by net book value of each aircraft and engine, was 8.0 years. The average remaining lease term was 4.9 years, also weighted by net book value. At June 30, 2020, FLY's portfolio was generating annualized rental revenue of approximately $318 million.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand, and fuel efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information about FLY, please visit our website at www.flyleasing.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FLY provides all financial information in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we are also providing with this press release, and on our conference call, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity. In calculating these non-GAAP financial measures, we have excluded certain amounts, as detailed in the reconciliation below.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for FLY's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially due to global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, and the risk that FLY may be unable to achieve its portfolio growth expectations, or to reap the benefits of such growth. Additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Further information on the factors and risks that may affect FLY's business is included in filings FLY makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its reports on Form 6-K. FLY expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in its views or expectations, or otherwise.

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Income (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Jun. 30, Six months ended Jun. 30,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Revenues







Operating lease rental revenue $ 79,843 $ 101,108 $ 165,378 $ 206,436 End of lease income 227 28,823 2,654 30,387 Amortization of lease incentives (703) (1,319) (1,317) (2,951) Amortization of lease discounts and other (250) 11 (158) 3 Operating lease revenue 79,117 128,623 166,557 233,875 Finance lease revenue 141 156 286 316 Gain on sale of aircraft — 16,078 31,717 43,698 Interest and other income 704 2,176 2,957 3,847 Total revenues 79,962 147,033 201,517 281,736 Expenses







Depreciation 31,977 37,303 63,608 74,888 Interest expense 25,284 35,439 52,439 73,618 Selling, general and administrative 7,093 9,438 14,757 18,160 Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables 2,000 — 2,000 — Loss on derivatives 65 255 572 272 Fair value loss on marketable securities 1,083 — 10,495 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,541 850 3,710 Maintenance and other costs 1,032 1,625 2,216 2,223 Total expenses 68,534 85,601 146,937 172,871 Net income before provision for income taxes 11,428 61,432 54,580 108,865 Provision for income taxes 1,822 7,382 6,902 9,850 Net income $ 9,606 $ 54,050 $ 47,678 $ 99,015 Weighted average number of shares







- Basic 30,481,069 32,053,830 30,623,455 32,341,674 - Diluted 30,481,069 32,187,115 30,623,455 32,396,717 Earnings per share







- Basic $ 0.32 $ 1.69 $ 1.56 $ 3.06 - Diluted $ 0.32 $ 1.68 $ 1.56 $ 3.06

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE DATA)



Jun. 30,

2020

(Unaudited) Dec. 31,

2019

(Audited) Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,980 $ 285,565 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,367 52,738 Rent receivables, net 58,052 14,264 Investment in finance lease, net 11,026 11,639 Flight equipment held for sale, net — 144,119 Flight equipment held for operating lease, net 2,730,949 2,720,000 Maintenance rights 285,869 290,958 Deferred tax asset, net 15,204 11,675 Fair value of derivative assets 6,285 4,824 Other assets, net 118,194 129,377 Total assets $ 3,534,926 $ 3,665,159 Liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 21,681 $ 22,746 Rentals received in advance 13,356 16,391 Payable to related parties 3,619 10,077 Security deposits 39,720 40,726 Maintenance payment liability, net 200,354 219,371 Unsecured borrowings, net 620,278 619,407 Secured borrowings, net 1,544,546 1,695,525 Deferred tax liability, net 64,578 57,935 Fair value of derivative liabilities 55,845 27,943 Other liabilities 72,841 76,761 Total liabilities 2,636,818 2,786,882 Shareholders' equity



Common shares, $0.001 par value, 499,999,900 shares authorized; 30,481,069 and 30,898,410 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 31 31 Manager shares, $0.001 par value; 100 shares authorized, issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 509,738 516,254 Retained earnings 428,070 380,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (39,731) (18,400) Total shareholders' equity 898,108 878,277 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,534,926 $ 3,665,159

Fly Leasing Limited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)



Six months ended Jun. 30,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities



Net income $ 47,678 $ 99,015 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by

operating activities:



Gain on sale of aircraft (31,717) (43,698) Depreciation 63,608 74,888 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 3,696 5,369 Amortization of lease incentives and other items 1,635 3,324 Provision for uncollectible operating lease receivables 2,000 — Fair value loss on marketable securities 10,495 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 850 3,710 Provision for deferred income taxes 6,763 9,991 Security deposits and maintenance payment liability recognized into earnings (2,487) (26,145) Cash receipts from maintenance rights 2,725 1,741 Other 252 (113) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Rent receivables (47,549) (2,011) Other assets 3,490 (3,360) Payable to related parties (6,458) 2,131 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (72) (2,054) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 54,909 122,788 Cash Flows from Investing Activities



Purchase of flight equipment (74,128) (61,381) Proceeds from sale of aircraft, net 160,271 410,939 Payments for aircraft improvement (12,888) (2,832) Payments for lessor maintenance obligations (357) (1,461) Other (890) (643) Net cash flows provided by investing activities 72,008 344,622





Six months ended Jun. 30,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities



Security deposits received 3,305 — Security deposits returned — (1,546) Maintenance payment liability receipts 12,039 33,633 Maintenance payment liability disbursements (10,109) (12,738) Debt extinguishment costs (20) (74) Debt issuance costs — (342) Repayment of secured borrowings (154,625) (325,317) Shares repurchased (6,504) (27,025) Net cash flows used in financing activities (155,914) (333,409) Effect of exchange rate changes on unrestricted and restricted cash

and cash equivalents 41 (28) Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (28,956) 133,973 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 338,303 281,080 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 309,347 $ 415,053





Reconciliation to Consolidated Balance Sheets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,980 $ 351,892 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 20,367 63,161 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 309,347 $ 415,053

















Fly Leasing Limited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)



Three months ended Jun. 30, Six months ended Jun. 30,

2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Net income $ 9,606 $ 54,050 $ 47,678 $ 99,015 Adjustments:







Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss 56 68 (39) (104) Deferred income taxes 1,582 7,519 6,763 9,991 Fair value changes on undesignated derivatives 13 255 494 143 Adjusted Net Income $ 11,257 $ 61,892 $ 54,896 $ 109,045 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 894,172 $ 745,783 888,874 731,225 Adjusted Return on Equity 5.0% 33.2% 12.4% 29.8%









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 30,481,069 32,187,115 30,623,455 32,396,717 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 1.92 $ 1.79 $ 3.37

FLY defines Adjusted Net Income as net income plus or minus (i) unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses; (ii) deferred income taxes; (iii) the fair value changes associated with interest rate derivative contracts that are not accounted for as cash flow hedges; and (iv) non-recurring expenses. The adjustments included within Adjusted Net Income are primarily non-cash or non-recurring items that we consider unrelated to the ongoing performance of our operations. Adjusted Return on Equity is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by average shareholders' equity for each period presented. For periods of less than one year, the resulting return is annualized.

FLY uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity, in addition to GAAP net income and earnings per share, to assess our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. Management believes these measures are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of our ongoing operations and identifying trends in our performance, because they remove the effects of certain non-cash or non-recurring items and certain other items that are not indicative of our overall operating trends. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Equity help us compare our performance to our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, net income or other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. FLY's definitions may be different than those used by other companies.

