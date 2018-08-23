Fly Leasing to Present at the Deutsche Bank Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference on September 5, 2018

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE : FLY ) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Colm Barrington, is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 3:15 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of FLY's website at: http://www.flyleasing.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/2018.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About FLY



FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

Contact:

Matt Dallas



Fly Leasing Limited



+1 203-769-5916



ir@flyleasing.com

