Fly the Friendly Galaxy: United Airlines Joins Forces with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Offer Customers Unforgettable Star Wars Experiences

Customers will begin flying the friendly galaxy in November when United officially unveils an all-new Star Wars -themed paint design on one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a re-designed onboard experience to celebrate the movie. The airline will also offer Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker -themed amenity kits and launch its latest inflight safety demonstration video featuring characters from the new film. In addition, the airline will provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for MileagePlus members – including access to attend the US premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – through MileagePlus Exclusives , the airline's platform that lets MileagePlus members use miles to bid and buy exclusive items and experiences.

"United Airlines and the Star Wars franchise share a common goal: connect people and unite the world," said Mark Krolick, United's vice president of marketing. "We are thrilled to join forces and help promote the concluding chapter of the Skywalker story, while at the same time enlisting help from our new friends from the Star Wars universe to demonstrate the importance of safety for our customers and colleagues."

United and Star Wars take to the skies

Next month, United will officially introduce into service a special Star Wars-themed Boeing 737-800 aircraft featuring the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker-themed paint livery and onboard experience. The new paint design, which the airline teased last spring on its social media channels, captures the exotic atmosphere of the Star Wars galaxy and features imagery of famous Star Wars spacecraft, including the X-wing and TIE fighter starships. The aircraft's tail starkly displays a different colored lightsaber – the weapon of the Jedi – against a black backdrop on each side, reflecting the two sides of the Force.

United will greet customers with classic Star Wars-themed music during the boarding process and distribute commemorative pins throughout December in celebration of the movie's premiere. The aircraft's interior will also feature a special plaque reflecting United's relationship with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and include headrests affixed with the emblems of the film's dueling factions, the Resistance and the First Order.

While not everyone will have the chance to see the new livery in person, anyone will be able to track United's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker-themed aircraft via special icon on FlightAware, the world's largest online flight tracking platform. For the first time, aviation and Star Wars enthusiasts can track past and future flights on both desktop and mobile by entering the plane's tail number and the new livery will appear on FlightAware's flight tracking maps as the X-Wing starship.

Safety is our highest priority

The new inflight safety demonstration video highlights United's lasting commitment to the safety of all the airline's customers and employees traveling to places "far, far away." In addition to United employees providing safety instructions on what do to in the unlikely event of an emergency, the video features special appearances by several iconic Star Wars characters and thrilling, space-themed sequences scored to some of the most recognizable musical themes in both motion picture and commercial aviation history. The safety video also highlights some of the many international destinations United serves within the airline's galaxy. To view the safety video, please visit: united.com/starwars.

Connecting People. Uniting the Worlds

Beginning today, on MileagePlus Exclusives, members will be able to bid award miles on several unique Star Wars experiences including:

Access to attend the premieres of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles and London

in and Travel packages for four to visit Star Wars filming locations in Jordan to see how the filmmakers transformed the landscape for the movie

to see how the filmmakers transformed the landscape for the movie Access to exclusive screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in United hub cities on December 19

in United hub cities on Special collectors package enabling members to take home a piece of Star Wars and United Airlines. The package features commemorative United and Star Wars branded items including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker-themed amenity kits, special pins and a model aircraft of United's Star-Wars-themed Boeing 737-800

For more information, please visit: MileagePlus Exclusives .

Every customer. Every flight. Every day.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, this year United:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

Released a new version of the award-winning, most downloaded app in the airline industry

Launched a new tool called ConnectionSaver, dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Partnered with CLEAR on free or discounted memberships for MileagePlus members

Announced PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

And introduced products in its amenity kits made exclusively for the airline by luxury skincare line Sunday Riley

About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio and opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.

