FlyBLACK: The Private Jet Company For The Digital Age

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyBLACK announced today its entrance into the private jet industry with an innovative and bold business model designed for the digital age. Operating as a private jet booking platform, the company has developed and launched a marketplace solution specializing in on demand private jet charter and exclusive one way "JetDeals," for its members. In comparison to other private jet companies in the industry, FlyBLACK differentiates themselves through proprietary technology that aims to consolidate thousands of idle private jets worldwide into one global aviation marketplace.

Historically, the process of booking an on demand private jet charter has been through a private jet broker who is responsible to consult, arrange and execute a charter agreement between a client and an aircraft operator. Clients would have no centralized platform to have transparency, reliability or control of their own bookings.

Through FlyBLACK's new model, aircraft operators can sell charter flights on idle aircraft in real time while private jet flyers are able to seamlessly and confidently search, book and fly on verified, cost efficient custom charters and empty legs. Beyond their marketplace solution, FlyBLACK provides its members an array of special benefits including complimentary flights and one of a kind experiences.

"Our platform and services are designed to accommodate our clients' evolving needs and requests," says Suman Desai, President of FlyBLACK. Recognized industry leader and the new company's CEO, Sami Belbase explains, "We have paired technology that has digitized and economized the market with our expert, 24/7 client support team to elevate the entire client experience. This is just the beginning."

About FlyBLACK

FlyBLACK is a revolutionary technology-based private aviation company that significantly reduces the upfront costs to fly privately while maintaining the highest standards in safety, flexibility, and client experience. With over 3,000 aircraft in their approved charter fleet, clients can fly anywhere, anytime, within moments notice. FlyBLACK is dedicated to perfecting the private jet booking and flight experience through continuous innovation and meaningful user experience. All FlyBLACK members have access to exclusive events and a platform of peerless benefits from the world's most prestigious lifestyle brands. For more information, please visit www.flyblack.com .

