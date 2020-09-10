Flyer Defense Delivers Vehicles for General Dynamics Mission Systems TEWL Integration

The vehicles have been shipped to General Dynamics Mission Systems in Scottsdale, AZ where they will be outfitted with the TEWL system and shipped directly to U.S. Army airborne units.

Flyer Defense, LLC was formed to provide mission-specialized, lightweight, high mobility, all-terrain tactical wheeled vehicles capable of internal transport in rotary and tilt wing aircraft. Flyer provides purpose-built vehicles and logistics support for U.S. Army, special operations forces and global allies. Always prioritizing the users and their missions, Flyer vehicles increase ground mobility, allow rapid deployment into contested areas, and enable military ground forces to move quickly for extended distances and over difficult terrain. The Flyer® family of successfully tested and certified vehicles are modular platforms, allowing rapid vehicle customization for immediate operation-relevant configuration.

