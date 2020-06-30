Flyer Launches New Co-Pilot OMS Fixed-Income Trade Processing Enhancements as Part of Expanded Integration with Envestnet | Tamarac

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyer and Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announced today that advisors relying on the Envestnet | Tamarac (Tamarac) platform now can automate their fixed-income trade processing in Flyer's Co-Pilot order management system (OMS). The Co-Pilot integration with Tamarac, providing a more comprehensive, seamless, and advanced advisor trading experience, was originally announced in April 2019. By adding efficient fixed-income trading enhancements, advisors can now streamline pre- and post-trade processing for fixed-income securities alongside their equity and mutual fund orders, all within the Tamarac system.

Through this expanded integration, advisors can optimize fixed-income middle- and back-office workflows with a variety of features, including aggregating and blocking of fixed-income orders into a staging blotter, entering characteristic-based orders with CUSIP support, capturing trade execution information in the working order blotter, and allocating block trades back into individual client accounts at the custodians. These fixed-income enhancements can help eliminate time-intensive and error-prone processes that are traditionally completed offline.

"Advisors are looking for better, more effective ways to allocate to the fixed-income asset class in client portfolios. At Flyer, we're proud to partner with Tamarac to offer advisors this solution," said Flyer COO Bradley Kellogg. "Flyer's expanded offering with Tamarac furthers our collective goal of providing advisors with the fastest way to execute their investment decisions."

Having Co-Pilot's capabilities integrated with Tamarac's comprehensive platform, users will benefit from increased efficiencies and streamlined operations for RIAs managing accounts and trading on behalf of their clients. This enables trading with multiple custodians and brokers through a centralized OMS and the Flyer Trading Network, an advanced multi-asset trading network. Advisors using Tamarac will have enhanced order blocking and trade away capabilities, direct access to broker algorithms, and fully integrated post-trade processing within an agile allocation engine.

"At Tamarac, we consistently look for ways to improve the advisor experience, enhancing the value they provide to clients," said Andina Anderson, Executive Managing Director at Envestnet | Tamarac. "We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with Flyer—and providing our valued advisors with additional trading capabilities so they can spend less time manually handling trades, and spend more time serving their clients and building their businesses."

To learn more about Flyer's new fixed-income offering, visit https://fixflyer.com/products/fixed-income/

About Flyer

Flyer is a leading provider of trading tools, connectivity, and infrastructure for the wealth management industry. Flyer automates the trade lifecycle with Co-Pilot, an order management system, and Flyer Trading Network, a multi-asset trading network. The platform unifies access to major custodians and brokers while providing intelligent Graphical User Interfaces (GUIs) and Application Programming Interface (APIs) for managing positions, orders, trades, and allocations.

For more information about Flyer, please visit www.co-pilotflyer.com and follow @FIXFlyer.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 103,000 advisors across more than 4,900 companies including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

For more information on Envestnet | Tamarac, please visit www.tamaracinc.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow @ENVTamarac on LinkedIn.

Flyer and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

SOURCE Flyer; Envestnet, Inc.

