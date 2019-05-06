Flying Embers Commits to Support Local Fire Prevention Organizations and First Responders as Part of Wildfire Awareness Week

OJAI, Calif., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic hard kombucha brand, Flying Embers (https://flyingembers.com), announces their commitment to support fire safety programs and first responders during Wildfire Awareness Week, taking place from May 6 through 12, 2019. Flying Embers was founded in Ojai, California in 2016 by Bill Moses, co-founder of KeVita Probiotic Drinks. Accompanied by a team of passionate entrepreneurs, Flying Embers set out on a mission to create innovative botanical brews that boast practical benefits.

(PRNewsfoto/Flying Embers)

In 2017, the massive Thomas wildfire threatened to destroy Ojai, Ventura and the surrounding areas, as well as the home brewery of Flying Embers. For three days and nights, the Ojai community banded together with the brave firefighters to fight the wildfires, and thanks to their efforts, the community was kept safe. During the course of the ordeal, the Flying Embers' team witnessed first-hand the courage of the firefighters and were inspired to pledge 1% of their revenues to regional fire safety programs and first responders.

"Experiencing the Thomas Fire in 2017 firsthand has not only brought us a special appreciation for life," says Bill Moses, "but it has also taught us the importance of teaming with the community. This experience has defined the brand and mission to support fire education and prevention organizations and those first responders who risk their lives for their communities."

Flying Embers has initiated this pledge with the Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council. William Castagna, their Board President, acknowledges, "The generous financial support we received from Flying Embers could not have come at a better time. With the Thomas Fire's devastating effects still fresh on our minds, the Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council is being called to action by the community more than ever. These funds have provided a crucial boost of capacity-building and community service efforts."

Flying Embers Hard Kombucha uses the ancient alchemy of fermentation to create a better-for-you alcohol sparkling tea made with an adaptogen root blend. It is organic, gluten-free and zero sugar. Flying Embers' current line of three flavors includes Ancient Berry (with elderberry, goji, and raspberry), Ginger & Oak, and Lemon Orchard (with lavender, mint, and ginger).

For more information on Flying Embers and locations where the Organic Hard Kombucha is sold, please visit FlyingEmbers.com, follow @FlyingEmbersBrew on Instagram or find us on Facebook.

Heather DeSantis

Publicity For Good

heather@PublicityForGood.com

SOURCE Flying Embers

Related Links

https://flyingembers.com

