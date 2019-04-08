Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Expands Distribution Across US

OJAI, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Embers, an Organic Hard Kombucha brewed with botanicals and live probiotics, is expanding beyond its Reyes Southern California footprint into the San Francisco Bay Area, Oregon and Washington; southwestern states Arizona and Texas; and jumping to the east coast via New York, Philadelphia and into the New England area. Flying Embers is in partnership with distributors including Crescent Crown Distributing, Columbia Distributing, Sheehan Family, Ben E Keith, Mancini Beverage, Matagrano, Penn Beer and more to be announced soon.

Flying Embers Organic Hard Kombucha currently comes in three flavors: Ginger & Oak, Lemon Orchard, and Ancient Berry. Each refreshing, smooth flavor is fermented with black tea, botanical adaptogens, and a kombucha culture with live probiotics. All Flying Embers Hard Kombuchas have a unique botanical adaptogenic base of roots including ginger, turmeric, ashwagandha, and astragalus. Flying Embers is USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, vegan and has zero grams of sugar at a sessionable 4.5 percent abv.

The brand was founded by Bill Moses who was CEO and Co-Founder of KeVita Sparkling Probiotic Drink, which was acquired by PepsiCo in 2017. Yet again, he's created another innovative drink for millennial consumers. Distributed since December 2018, Flying Embers has been featured by Brit + Co, Bustle, Sunset Magazine, E News!, Beverage Daily, Men's Journal, BevNET, Mel Magazine, Brewbound, and Craft Business Daily. They've also participated in 100+ events and tasting partnerships with brands like Los Angeles Magazine, Hulu, Bulletproof Conference, Lucidity and Joshua Tree Music Festivals.

Moses says, "We're really pleased to be in business with the best distributor partners across the country. It's a reflection of our commitment to the best-tasting Hard Kombucha, and the veracity of our label claim as an authentic kombucha that has live probiotics, zero sugar, only 100 calories and a botanical adaptogen root base."

Nearly destroyed at its nascent stages by a wildfire in Ojai, California in 2017, the team of passionate brewers credit mother nature and local firefighters for its survival. In gratitude, Flying Embers gives 1 percent of its revenues to firefighter charities across the United States.

Readers who are interested in learning more about Flying Embers and the locations where its Organic Hard Kombucha is sold should visit FlyingEmbers.com or find them on Instagram or Facebook @flyingembersbrew.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is Organic Hard Kombucha, with live probiotics, adaptogenic ingredients at 4.5 percent alcohol by volume. The Organic Hard Kombucha is made from a sparkling fermented tea kombucha culture with adaptogenic botanicals. Flying Embers was founded in 2017 by Bill Moses, proven beverage entrepreneur, co-founder and former CEO of Kevita sparkling probiotics, which sold to PepsiCo in December of 2016. The Organic Hard Kombucha line features innovative live brews: Ancient Berry, Lemon Orchard, and Ginger & Oak. Flying Embers is a presentation of Fermented Sciences Brewing. Learn more at FlyingEmbers.com or socially at @FlyingEmbersBrew.

