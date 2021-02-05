Flying is Now Easier Thanks to New Phase Blends' CBD-based Sleep Aid

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular CBD-based sleep aid called 'sleep' by New Phase Blends is about to be released in small, travel sized packaging. These natural sleep aids meet TSA guidelines for flying with CBD products.

Millions of American's struggle with the anxiety that comes along with flying. People can now help ease their flying anxiety, thanks to recently changed TSA guidelines. According to the TSA's website, "…certain cannabis-infused products, including some cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law except for products that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis or that are approved by FDA."

All of New Phase Blends' CBD products meet FDA guidelines. You can verify their products' consistency by simply scanning a QR code on located on all of their product labels. This code links to a third-party lab result that displays exact cannabinoid content, so you know exactly what you are purchasing.

"Product consistency is absolutely critical in this market. With the number of companies that are selling either fake, or underdosed CBD products, we need to go above and beyond to ensure our products continue to exceed customer expectations," says Hewett.

Dale Hewett is the founder of New Phase Blends. While serving on active duty as an officer in the US Army, he experienced a spinal cord injury which led him to the discovery of CBD for effective relief. People can now enjoy the same products he himself uses to help get through the aches and pains that so many others experience.

'Sleep' has effective helped a large number of people find the sleep they desperately need. It has a patent-pending status through the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the use of CBD and melatonin as a sleep aid. This completely natural product is so effective, it boasts a money-back guarantee, too.

Hewett claims CBD on its own does a rather poor job at helping people sleep effectively. He discovered a specific blend of cannabinoids and melatonin which may help people not only fall asleep, but stay asleep.

You be the judge.

New Phase Blends is a veteran owned and operated organization. The company operates around the premise of blending CBD with other natural, well-studied compounds in an effort to offer relief from some of the struggles life may have.

