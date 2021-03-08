'FlyingOver50' Granny Influencer, Makeda Smith, Celebrates Women's History Month, Turning 60 and 10 Years of Pole Dancing

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When veteran entertainment industry publicist Makeda Smith first started taking pole dance lessons at the age of 50, she raised eyebrows and concerns about her newfound passion. What started as a personal health and fitness journey however, soon morphed into a dance brand for the 'granny on a pole.' She created FlyingOver50 as a movement with a mission to motivate and inspire older women to reclaim their feminine power. Having recently celebrated her 60th birthday and 10 successful years of pole and aerial art training, Makeda's objective is still being accomplished as she honors and celebrates Women's History Month and International Women's Day!

In January, the poling public relations maven released a celebratory 60th birthday pole dance video, in her signature 9-inch Pleaser heels, that was heavily shared and reposted on Instagram, including lifestyle platforms sites like @flyageless and @stayinginthering. Makeda was also sought out and interviewed by two international podcasts that specifically target her demographics. She acknowledges that spreading her message of empowerment was the best birthday give ever!

The London, England based podcast "Magnificent Midlife," hosted by Rachel Lankester and Mary Labrie's "Women of a Certain Age" in Sydney, Australia, both interviewed Makeda about her 10-year journey in the aerial arts as well as her longtime career as a public relations professional. Both podcasts boast a multinational following of women around the world who are changing the narrative of 'growing old!'

"Makeda transcended depression, financial ruin, internet trolls and global mockery to become a sassy, global influencer. She calls on women all over the world to move, embrace their inner goddess and enter the temple of the pole," cites "Women of a Certain Age" director and doyenne Mary Labrie.

"I reckon Makeda Smith may be my coolest guest ever on the podcast," offers Rachel Lankester producer and host of Magnificent Midlife. "She started her pole dancing journey at the tender age of 50 and a decade later is letting nothing stop her mission to help all women discover their inner goddess. As she says, sexy never gets old!"

"So many of us have been led to believe that life after 50 is pretty much a wrap. I'm so happy to be a part of a growing trend that includes seasoned women changing and redefining what we think we know about aging. As we age, there is so much untapped power still available to us, even more than when we were younger. Many tried to shame me when I first started poling. I didn't listen to the haters though and here I am, 10 years later at 60, healthier and fitter than I've ever been," shares Makeda. "I hope to do my part during Women's History Month and to spread the official #ChooseToChallenge message of International Women's Day and uplift more women. As we uplift each other, we make our world a 'bettHer' place!"

In addition to running her Jazzmyne Public Relations agency, Makeda offers online dance workshops, classes and private lessons to all women, while specifically targeting those 50 and older. Listen to her interviews on "Magnificent Midlife at https://magnificentmidlife.com/podcast/63-pole-dancing-over-50-makeda-smith/ and "Woman of a Certain Age" at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1187597/7776373

Fly with her at www.flyingover50.com and flow with her at @FlyingOver50 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

