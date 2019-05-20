FlyingTee Bringing A Unique Social & Active Entertainment Experience To Southern California

TULSA, Okla., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyingTee will construct and operate a flagship FlyingTee powered by FLITE, active entertainment, golf and dining facility in Carson, California, to be known as FlyingTee Dominguez Hills. The custom design, 3-level, 70,000 sq. ft. venue will feature over 100 deluxe, climate-controlled and technology-driven hitting bays; along with an expansive outdoor space, active-format games, semi-private hitting suites and event spaces for larger groups and multi-generational gatherings. The facility will create over 500 jobs when it opens in late 2020.

FlyingTee Dominguez Hills will provide the LA County community with an entertainment option unlike anything else currently in Southern California and will be suitable for all ages. Bringing a heightened level of family fun combined with live music entertainment, full-service restaurant and bar, and ultimate sports viewing spaces; FlyingTee Dominguez Hills will offer a chef-inspired menu featuring local classics, tried-and-true favorites, and craft cocktails that will compete with the vibrant culinary scene offered throughout Los Angeles. The atmosphere of FlyingTee Dominguez Hills will create a place where people can gather with friends and family to enjoy entertainment through fun, food, games, and golf.

"We are thrilled to announce our flagship California location will be at The Creek at Dominguez Hills. When we imagined the initial concept, in Oklahoma 7 years ago, we did it with the goal of creating a truly fun and social experience for everyone while giving younger generations a modern, high-tech gateway into the game. Our unique ability to create fun experiences for non-golfers while also providing serious players a first-class place to practice and improve their game distinguishes us from others in the marketplace and we look forward to bringing these experiences to the LA community," shared FlyingTee CEO and Co-founder, John Vollbrecht.

The patented FLITE technology powering FlyingTee provides the most accurate tracking for serious golfers and the ability to virtually play championship courses including Pebble Beach, Saint Andrews and many more. The FlyingTee experience opens the door to all skill levels and even newcomers to the sport with in-bay games like Darts, Blackjack and Horse. FlyingTee Dominguez Hills will retain a staff of certified PGA and LPGA professionals to assist in managing Golf Operations and provide lessons, clinics and tournament capabilities to expand community interest and engagement. FlyingTee's partnership with Cobra Puma Golf (CPG), further ensures the best golf entertainment experience possible. As the retail partner, the bays and merchandise, areas are to be equipped with high-quality clubs made by CPG as well as clothing items, gloves, hats and various accessories.

FlyingTee will continue the highly successful CommuniTEE program through support of community events, local fundraisers and junior/youth golf at Dominguez Hills. Included as part of the program will be discounts and unique offerings for students, senior citizens and first responders along with CommuniTEE partnerships with both local and national charities. "At FlyingTee, we are dedicated to making our community a better place to live, work, and play. As demonstrated by our commitment to the Tulsa community with our CommuniTEE Program, we take our role in the broader community seriously and are eager to work with organizations in the L.A. area to continue making a difference," said Brad Wardlow, FlyingTee COO.

FlyingTee Dominguez Hills will offer private and semi-private event rooms and golf hitting bay spaces for groups of ten to two hundred. State-of-the-art audio-visual infrastructure will support the most polished corporate event and provide a dynamic backdrop for any group. FlyingTee Dominguez Hills will be the go-to place for birthdays, special events, fundraisers, corporate events, team outings or simply a fun night out in the Los Angeles area.

https://thecreekatdominguezhills.com/flyingtee-golf-experience/

Randy Blanchard, managing partner, Plentitude Holdings, LLC, leaseholder of The Creek at Dominguez Hills land use development project, said, "Plenitude Holdings, LLC is delighted to formally announce we have chosen FlyingTee powered by FLITE to build and operate the three-level, 70,000 square-foot golf and sports entertainment center that we're confident will quickly become a top entertainment venue at The Creek at Dominguez Hills in Carson, the most dynamic modern urban park development that has ever been built in Los Angeles County."

FlyingTee, powered by FLITE, is the unique active-entertainment golf and dining venue. With a first-class experience of Fun, Food and Games, FlyingTee is fantastic for all ages. The fun ranges from indoor arcade games and pool tables to oversized Jenga, Yard Chess and more. The climate-controlled bay play was designed to bring the best parts of golf to those who have never held a club and the entertainment doesn't end in the bays. Trivia nights, Karaoke events, Live bands, Cornhole tournaments and monthly CommuniTEE partnerships are just some of what make FlyingTee a favorite among locals and vacationers too. With an extensive craft cocktail and draft beverage selection and chef-driven menu sensations each experience in a bay, the sports bar or during a private event is taken to the next level. Fun and entertainment is what we do, so golfer or not, there is always something for everyone at the 'Tee! Whether you're looking for a memorable corporate event, quality family time or to indulge yourself with an exciting evening out, FlyingTee is the place to be. For more information, please visit us at www.flyingteegolf.com, or https://www.flyingteegolf.com/in-the-media/.

