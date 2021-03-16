Flywheel acquires fully leased 127,000 sf Lakewood Office asset
Mar 16, 2021, 12:06 ET
LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Capital has successfully acquired 14023 & 14033 Denver West Parkway, a 127,000-sf office asset in Lakewood, Colorado that is fully leased to a company specializing in home services.
John Fefley, Senior Director with Flywheel, stated "the investment offered an in-place, long term lease with a credit worthy, brand name tenant, providing an attractive long-term yield for our Latin America based partner." This is the joint venture's second transaction within Metro Denver in the past six months and they continue to be excited about growing the relationship in Denver and the Front Range as they view it as an attractive growth market. Fefley went on to say, "Denver West has historically been viewed as a steady submarket within Metro Denver and we subscribe to that theory as well. Due to proximity to the foothills and lack of available developable land coupled with the large government presence both in and around the Denver Federal Center, we share an optimistic outlook for Denver West both now and into the foreseeable future."
Flywheel continues to seek additional opportunities within the office, office / flex, and industrial product types that provide either dependable long term cash flow or a value-add component requiring a more capital intensive and / or lease up strategy. Flywheel Capital is active from Fort Collins to Pueblo, creating long-term, generational wealth through insightful and creative investments in commercial real estate, while positively contributing to the economic health of the Colorado community.
SOURCE Flywheel Capital
