Flywheel acquires fully leased 127,000 sf Lakewood Office asset

John Fefley, Senior Director with Flywheel, stated "the investment offered an in-place, long term lease with a credit worthy, brand name tenant, providing an attractive long-term yield for our Latin America based partner." This is the joint venture's second transaction within Metro Denver in the past six months and they continue to be excited about growing the relationship in Denver and the Front Range as they view it as an attractive growth market. Fefley went on to say, "Denver West has historically been viewed as a steady submarket within Metro Denver and we subscribe to that theory as well. Due to proximity to the foothills and lack of available developable land coupled with the large government presence both in and around the Denver Federal Center, we share an optimistic outlook for Denver West both now and into the foreseeable future."