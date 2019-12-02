Flywheel Wins Minnesota High Tech Association 2019 Tekne Award for Cloud Computing

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ ---- Flywheel, a cloud-based biomedical imaging research platform, was awarded the 2019 Tekne Award in the Cloud Computing category by the Minnesota High Tech Association. The Tekne Awards, announced on Wednesday, September 20th, recognize companies bringing innovation to Minnesota's science and technology industry.

Flywheel is a comprehensive research data platform for medical imaging, machine learning, and clinical trials. The company offers a range of solutions for life sciences, clinical, and academic research applications. Flywheel streamlines the entire research workflow including data capture, curation, computation, and collaboration. Flywheel's platform runs on all the leading cloud platforms including Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and Azure, as well as private cloud infrastructures. By leveraging cloud scalability and automating research workflows, Flywheel helps organizations scale research data and analysis, improve scientific collaboration and accelerate discoveries.

"We are excited to be named the winner of the Cloud Computing 2019 Tekne Award. It is an honor to be recognized among a group of innovative organizations driving forward incredible advancements in science and technology. Flywheel is privileged to help the world's leading life sciences, clinical, and academic researchers collaborate to solve healthcare challenges that impact the lives of so many people. Flywheel's cloud-based research platform helps researchers do more science and less IT in their pursuit of healthcare discoveries," said Flywheel CEO, Travis Richardson.

About Flywheel

Flywheel is the leading research data platform that's transforming the way research and biomedical and imaging data are managed at leading life sciences, clinical, and academic institutions globally. Flywheel provides a comprehensive research data solution with all the tools needed for curation, image processing, machine learning workflows, and secure collaboration. Flywheel is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, and has offices in the Bay Area, Boston, and Budapest. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io.

If you would like more information about Flywheel, please email PR Contact Esther Shmagin at esthershmagin@flywheel.io.

SOURCE Flywheel

Related Links

https://www.flywheel.io

