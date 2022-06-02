Flyying in with New Software

Experience the newest updates only on Flyy

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyy, the interactive social network that allows you to leave your digital footprint everywhere you go, is now providing users with faster software to enhance their experience within the app. The new software includes an explore page, categorization, and photo development.

Enter Our Giveaway Contest To Win a PS5 or $200 Visa Gift Card

Flyy's software update now allows users to seamlessly scroll and discover through the explore page, categorize posts per location and upload several photos at once. These features provide users with more ways to connect with others within the community, organize your events with clickable hashtags and document your full experience everywhere you go.

"Our location-based update regarding the explore page was made for our users to experience and find new adventures in areas that they are currently in or traveling to," said Flyy, "we strive make updates to ensure a seamless experience in and outside of Flyy."

Flyy app, based in New York City, is a startup founded by like-minded tech entrepreneurs that have a combined experience of over 60 years in mobile app development and marketing.

Flyy is also currently running a giveaway contest. Get your chance to WIN a PlayStation 5 or $200 Visa gift card by downloading their FREE mobile app and post your favorite pic or video of the place you like the most to enter the contest. The post with most likes wins!

Flyy is available on both iOS and Android.

You can download the Flyy app on the Google Play or App Store or head on over to www.flyy.life or follow us on all social media platforms @flyy.app

About Flyy

Media Contact:

Adel AlMassarani

[email protected]

1-888-281-Flyy

Phly, Inc.

SOURCE Phly