FM broadcast transmitter market to reach USD 1.76 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The FM broadcast transmitter market is analyzed by Market Landscape (Above 20 kW, 5-20 kW, and 5 W-5 kW) and Geography (North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024.

The FM broadcast transmitter market is driven by the growth in radio advertising. In addition, the use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters is anticipated to boost the growth of the FM Broadcast Transmitter Market.

Radio offers wide demographic coverage, as it appeals to varied segments of the audience. The portability of radio makes it a favorable source of entertainment and news. Moreover, rural areas still lack electricity penetration, radio continues to be their major source of information and entertainment. The rapid increase in population and the growing adoption of cars are the major reasons for the growth of radio advertising. The growth of radio advertising is also driven by the increased spending by various sectors such as FMCG, BFSI, automotive, media, and retail. The increase in revenue from advertising in the FM sector will influence the FM broadcast transmitter market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five FM Broadcast Transmitter Companies:

Armstrong Transmitter Corp.

Armstrong Transmitter Corp. offers single tube transmitters and an STX line of solid-state transmitters.

Crown Broadcast

Crown Broadcast offers FM low-power transmitters, FM high-power transmitters, and Crown E-Series (E-250 and E- Series High Power).

OMB Sistemas Electrónicos SA

OMB Sistemas Electrónicos SA offers high-efficiency FM broadcast transmitters, such as FM transmitter EM DDS 30, FM transmitter EM DIG 20, FM Transmitter EM 250 Compact, and other transmitters.

Nautel Ltd.

Nautel Ltd. offers FM broadcast transmitters, such as VS0.3-2.5 kW: VS300LP, VS Exciter, VS300, VS1, and other transmitters.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG offers R&S THR9 Liquid-Cooled FM Transmitter Family, R&S SR8000 Family of VHF FM Transmitters, and R&S NH8300 UHF Transmitter Family.

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Market Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2019-2024)

Above 20 kW - size and forecast 2019-2024

5-20 kW - size and forecast 2019-2024

5 W-5 kW - size and forecast 2019-2024

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

