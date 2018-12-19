FM Capital Arranges a $7.1MM Bridge Loan for Former Toys R Us Locations in California, Florida and Iowa

About FM Capital

FM Capital, LLC is a full service vertically-integrated Commercial Real Estate (CRE) investment firm, headquartered in South Florida. FM Capital invests in commercial real estate and debt strategies, and specializes in originating CRE financing. Since our inception in 2007, we have acquired and disposed of more than $3 billion in assets and over 15,000 multifamily units. By utilizing a value-investing philosophy and hands-on management approach, we continue to achieve success. Our extensive commercial real estate expertise and long-standing lender relationships have enabled our loan origination team to leverage and source these resources to offer the most aggressive loan product for our clients. Our first-class client support and owner-mentality differentiate us from the competition and help us generate loan solutions tailored to our clients' needs. www.FMCapital.com

