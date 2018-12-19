FM Capital Arranges a $7.1MM Bridge Loan for Former Toys R Us Locations in California, Florida and Iowa
Dec 27, 2018, 12:43 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FM Capital originated a $7.1MM bridge loan for the acquisition of three former Toys R Us locations, located in Orlando, Modesto and Clive, IA. The assets are all well located, within their respective markets, and were sold at a low cost basis. FM Capital's Senior Vice President, Joe Fishman, negotiated the loan on behalf of FM Capital. The loan closed within two weeks in order to meet the borrower's timeframe. Joe credits, "The sponsors aggressive business plan and experience within the retail sector as key factors in a successful acquisition."
For all bridge loan inquiries, please contact:
Joe Fishman
Senior Vice President
FM Capital
jfishman@fmcapital.com
(305) 722 – 6182
About FM Capital
FM Capital, LLC is a full service vertically-integrated Commercial Real Estate (CRE) investment firm, headquartered in South Florida. FM Capital invests in commercial real estate and debt strategies, and specializes in originating CRE financing. Since our inception in 2007, we have acquired and disposed of more than $3 billion in assets and over 15,000 multifamily units. By utilizing a value-investing philosophy and hands-on management approach, we continue to achieve success. Our extensive commercial real estate expertise and long-standing lender relationships have enabled our loan origination team to leverage and source these resources to offer the most aggressive loan product for our clients. Our first-class client support and owner-mentality differentiate us from the competition and help us generate loan solutions tailored to our clients' needs. www.FMCapital.com
