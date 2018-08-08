FM Capital Originates a $5.45 Million Bridge Loan in Colorado Springs in just Seven Days

The property is located in Colorado Springs, a growing Denver sub-market, and is well located in the city center. The space is home to two Fortune 500 company call centers like Spectrum, a Time Warner Cable company. The property's national leasing agency believes the remaining vacancies are well-positioned in the market and offer great accommodations at affordable rent.

This transaction continues to grow FM Capital's in-house lending platform, together with its affiliates, which lends on all commercial real estate with loans starting at $3 Million.

For inquiries, please contact:

Joe Fishman



FM Capital



Senior Vice President, Acquisitions



(305) 722-6182



jfishman@fmcapital.com

About FM Capital



FM Capital, LLC is a full service vertically integrated real estate investment company that uses a value investing philosophy to focus on commercial real estate opportunities, debt acquisitions, and commercial loan originations. FM Capital currently manages roughly half a billion dollars in multifamily, retail, office, industrial, and development properties across the country. FM Capital is committed to creating long-term value for their investors, clients, and borrowers. FM Capital's extensive commercial real estate expertise and long-standing lender relationships, have enabled their loan origination team to leverage and source these resources to offer the most aggressive loan product for their clients. FM Capital's first-class client support and owner-mentality differentiate them from the competition and help them generate loan solutions tailored to their clients' needs. Since FM Capital's founding in 2007, FM Capital has closed on more than $1 billion in transactions. www.fmcapital.com

SOURCE FM Capital

