FMC Corporation Earns Top Honors at 2018 Agrow Awards

The Agrow Awards recognize the industry's successes, setting a benchmark for excellence while rewarding innovative ideas and concepts that have pushed the boundaries of what is possible. Recipients are chosen from entries taken from around the world and adjudicated by a distinguished judging panel.

Best R&D Pipeline

Crop protection discovery research is critically important to helping farmers produce an abundant and safe food supply for a growing world population. "We are honored to be recognized for our research," said Dr. Kathleen Shelton, FMC chief technology officer and vice president. "FMC has its most robust innovation pipeline in a generation. Our R&D pipeline is focused on new active ingredients and new modes of action to address growers' insect, disease and weed challenges around the world, including resistant pests, which are a serious threat to crop production."

Lifetime Achievement Award

Dr. William E. Barnette, retired director of Discovery Chemistry for FMC, was recognized with the prestigious Agrow Lifetime Achievement Award. Over his 30-year career with FMC and DuPont Crop Protection, Dr. Barnette has been an esteemed leader in identifying new crop protection active ingredient development candidates.

Best Application Technology

FMC won the Best Application Technology category with its patent-pending 3RIVE 3D® application system, designed to deliver low volumes of crop protection solutions to the furrow during planting. "Growers are looking for crop protection delivery technologies that are more sustainable, precise and convenient. The 3RIVE 3D system is a revolutionary at-plant crop protection delivery platform for seedling defense and yield enhancement," said Rick Ekins, FMC Precision Platforms lead.

Currently used in corn and soybeans, 3RIVE 3D technology is being tested in sugar beets, cotton, dry beans, sunflowers and more. A robust pipeline of new 3RIVE 3D formulated products are in development including ones that combine multiple active ingredients including insecticides, fungicides and biostimulants.

