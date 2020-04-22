FMC Corporation Provides Update on Liquidity and Confirms Strong First Quarter Performance

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today announced it has amended its Credit Agreement and Term Loan Agreement to increase the maximum leverage ratio permitted under each agreement. The maximum leverage ratio applicable on the last day of each fiscal quarter will increase to 4.25 through the period ending December 31, 2020, step down to 4.0 for the period ending March 31, 2021 and step down to 3.5 for the period ending June 30, 2021. The company's maximum leverage ratio was previously 4.0 for the period ending March 31, 2020, with a step down to 3.5 for the period ending June 30, 2020.

"We have no concerns about our liquidity," said Pierre Brondeau, chairman and CEO of FMC. "In an abundance of caution, we believed it was a prudent step to increase the maximum leverage ratio permitted under our credit facilities. The higher leverage ratio provides significant headroom above any of the COVID-19 related scenarios we have assessed."

As previously scheduled, FMC will release its first quarter 2020 earnings on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after the stock market close. The company expects to report another very strong quarter, in line with expectations. Preliminary first quarter sales grew approximately 5 percent versus a robust Q1 2019. The company expects adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings to be at the midpoint of the first quarter guidance ranges of $356 million and $1.81 per diluted share, respectively.1

"As expected, demand in Q1 was robust, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made logistics more difficult. Our supply chain performed extremely well to overcome most of the challenges," said Brondeau. "We will discuss on the May 6th earnings call how we see the rest of the year unfolding."

