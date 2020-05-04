FMC Corporation Recognized as 2020 Responsible Care® Company of the Year by American Chemistry Council

PHILADELPHIA, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that it has received the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award for the second consecutive year, and for the third time since 2017. The annual award is the highest ACC distinction that recognizes excellence and leadership in environmental, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) performance. In addition, FMC was honored as a finalist in the Initiative of the Year category, and nine U.S.-based FMC sites were recognized for environmental, health and safety achievements.

"FMC is honored to be recognized again for our commitment to safety and sustainability," said Pierre Brondeau, chairman and chief executive officer of FMC Corporation. "EHS&S is deeply engrained throughout our company. Every day, FMC teams around the world commit to the guiding principles of Responsible Care at plants, labs and offices."

The ACC also honored the following FMC program and sites at its 2020 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference Virtual Event:

Initiative of the Year Finalist

The FMC STOP-THINK-ACT global campaign addresses the influence of human error on preventable incidents and highlights the detrimental and life-changing impact a single unsafe moment can have on one's life and the lives of coworkers, family and friends.

Facility Safety Awards – ACC presents these awards to member companies with significant achievements in employee health and safety performance. Nine FMC sites received distinctions: Manati, Puerto Rico; Newark, Delaware; Sparks, Georgia; Rochelle, Illinois; Madera, California; Mobile, Alabama; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Wyoming, Illinois; Middleport, New York.

"FMC leadership and employees are very proud of these recognitions," said Linda Froelich, director of sustainability at FMC. "We are continuously evaluating and developing new environmental, health, safety and sustainability systems and procedures for our employees at sites across the globe."

FMC Corporation has been an active member of ACC Responsible Care® since its inception in 1988. In 2019 FMC was recognized with two prestigious American Chemistry Council Awards including the Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award and a Sustainability Leadership Award. In 2017 FMC was honored with the Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award.

To learn more about the FMC's EHS&S goals and accomplishments, please visit: fmc.com/sustainability.

