FMC Corporation to Acquire Fluindapyr Active Ingredient Assets from Isagro S.p.A.

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) and Isagro S.p.A. have agreed to a binding offer whereby FMC will acquire Isagro's Fluindapyr active ingredient assets for €55 million (approximately $60 million). The cash transaction, expected to close by the end of third quarter 2020, will transfer to FMC all intellectual property, know-how, registrations, product formulations and other global assets of the proprietary broad-spectrum fungicide molecule.

Fluindapyr, originally discovered by Isagro, has been jointly developed by FMC and Isagro under a 2012 research and development collaboration agreement. Each company has been investing in its own fungicide formulations based on Fluindapyr active ingredient, and each is pursuing registrations in select regions and countries. The transaction will provide FMC with full global rights to Fluindapyr active ingredient, including key U.S., European, Asian and Latin American fungicide markets.

"Fluindapyr is an important SDHi molecule in the FMC portfolio that combats a variety of diseases in row crops, specialty crops and turf," said Mark Douglas, president and CEO-elect of FMC. "This acquisition strengthens our fungicide product line. We expect a pre-launch in Paraguay this year, an initial launch in the U.S. in 2021, followed by launches in China, Europe, Argentina, Brazil and other countries."

The transaction, subject to customary regulatory approvals from relevant antitrust authorities and the finalization and transfer of commercial agreements, excludes liabilities, Isagro sites and workforce. Additional financial details have not been disclosed.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of FMC, which is substantially influenced by the potential adverse effect of the pandemic on FMC's customers and suppliers and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts us will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Additional factors include, among other things, the risk factors and cautionary statements included within FMC's 2019 Form 10-K and FMC's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of these factors as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE FMC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fmc.com

