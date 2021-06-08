FMC Corporation's fluindapyr fungicide receives U.S. EPA registration

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading agricultural sciences company, received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration for fluindapyr, a novel broad-spectrum succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) fungicide. Fluindapyr provides broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of destructive diseases in row and specialty crops, as well as turf.

"Fluindapyr is the result of nearly 10 years of research and development," said Dr. Kathleen Shelton, FMC vice president and chief technology officer. "This is the first significant regulatory approval for this new fungicide. To date, we have submitted for registration of fluindapyr formulations in multiple countries, including China, Brazil, Argentina, and the European Union, covering key markets in every region."

Upon the grant of these registrations, farmers around the world will have access to fluindapyr for preventative control of various fungal diseases in row crops, including multiple rust diseases in cereals and soybeans, as well as powdery mildew in specialty crops. Studies show fluindapyr controls pathogens that are resistant to other chemical classes.

In addition, golf course superintendents in the U.S. will have the flexibility to tackle destructive diseases such as Bipolaris Leaf Spot, Take-All Root Rot and Large Patch in warm-season turf, as well as Anthracnose, Fairy Ring and Dollar Spot in cool-season turfgrasses with FMC's new Kalida™ fungicide, a combination of fluindapyr and flutriafol. Kalida™ fungicide fits extremely well in turfgrass disease management programs, allowing superintendents to rotate chemistry and achieve outstanding results. This offering follows the company's highly successful launch of Rayora™ fungicide, a stand-alone flutriafol product for use on golf course turf.

"We are excited to provide growers and golf course superintendents with a valuable new fungicide active ingredient to rotate into their disease management program," said Diane Allemang, FMC vice president and chief marketing officer. "Broad-spectrum disease control is important as multiple diseases can attack at the same time. Our research demonstrates that fluindapyr is an effective fungicide that is an excellent mixture partner to other fungicide active ingredients and is compatible with best-in-class disease management programs. FMC will bring to market high-performance fluindapyr premixture products that provide flexible and versatile resistance management with superior performance on key tough-to-control diseases. FMC fluindapyr brands will provide growers across the globe the flexibility and versatility to customize their programs as they see fit, treat multiple crops and export their crops freely."

