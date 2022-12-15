FMCG market to grow by 2.52% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing preference for e-commerce online distribution will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global FMCG Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Dabur India Ltd., Heineken NV, ITC Ltd., JBS SA, Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOreal SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The coca-cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., The Wadia Group, and Unilever PLC among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (food and beverage, personal and beauty care, health and hygiene care, and home care) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The FMCG market size is estimated to grow by USD 310.5 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.27% according to Technavio.

FMCG market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global FMCG market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

ITC Ltd.: The company offers FMCG products such as cigarettes, cigars, and AASHIRWAD atta.

The company offers FMCG products such as cigarettes, cigars, and AASHIRWAD atta. Johnson and Johnson: The company offers FMCG products such as Aveeno Baby, Carefree super dry panty liners, and Clean and Clear.

The company offers FMCG products such as Aveeno Baby, Carefree super dry panty liners, and Clean and Clear. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.: The company offers FMCG product brands such as Peet's Coffee, Cafe Escapes, and HOLLYS COFFEE .

Global FMCG market – Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Growing preference for e-commerce online distribution

The rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle

Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products

KEY challenges:

Lack of proper infrastructure in emerging economies

Rules and regulations imposed on the manufacturing of FMCG products

Increasing counterfeit products

The FMCG market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this FMCG market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the FMCG market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the FMCG market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the FMCG market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of FMCG market vendors

FMCG Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 136 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 310.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Dabur India Ltd., Heineken NV, ITC Ltd., JBS SA, Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOreal SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The coca cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., The Wadia Group, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Personal and beauty care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal and beauty care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal and beauty care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Health and hygiene care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Health and hygiene care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Health and hygiene care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Home care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Home care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 97: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 101: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 102: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

10.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 106: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 111: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 116: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 117: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 118: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 119: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 121: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 124: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 126: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 131: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 132: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 134: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 136: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 141: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 144: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

