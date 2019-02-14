FMCS Issues Joint Statement on Barton Healthcare System and the California Nurses Association Cooling Off Period

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of Barton Healthcare System (Barton Health) and the California Nurses Association (CNA), the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) has issued the following statement:

"On the request of the mediator, the parties have agreed to abide to a 35-day cooling off period beginning Feb. 19, 2019. During this period, neither party may conduct any sanctioned labor action, to include strikes or lockouts. However, the parties will continue to be actively engaged in negotiations to exchange proposals under the guidance of FMCS.

Only official representatives of CNA are authorized to speak on behalf of CNA regarding any matters related to the parties' negotiations. Similarly, only official representatives of Barton Health are authorized to speak on behalf of Barton Health regarding any matters related to the parties' negotiations."

As is Agency practice, FMCS does not disclose information regarding meeting dates and locations, nor information regarding the status or substance of the negotiations.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, created in 1947, is an independent U.S. government agency whose mission is to preserve and promote labor-management peace and cooperation. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 10 district offices and more than 60 field offices, the agency provides mediation and conflict resolution services to industry, government agencies and communities.

Website: www.fmcs.gov

SOURCE Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service

