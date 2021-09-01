FMG Suite Reinforces Industry Leadership With Appointment Of Susan Theder As Chief Marketing And Experience Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced a bold move towards increasing its brand awareness and market share with the appointment of Susan Theder as the company's Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Experience Officer. In this role, Susan will lead all marketing functions to accelerate growth as well as steer efforts to enrich the experience for existing customers. Susan will report directly to Scott White, FMG Suite's CEO.

"We are thrilled to welcome a senior industry leader of Susan's caliber to FMG Suite," said Scott White. "Susan's expertise and passion for advisor marketing and marketing technology will enable us to expand awareness of our industry-leading capabilities, grow our enterprise footprint, and ultimately improve our customers' ability to retain, grow and acquire clients."

Theder's appointment is the latest development in a landmark year for the all-in-one growth solution for financial advisors and insurance agents. Recently named a finalist by WealthMangement.com for its DEI initiatives, FMG Suite has collected various accolades since the start of 2021. In addition to being recognized by MarTech as the "Best Social Media Distribution Software" for the second consecutive year, it was recognized in three categories by ThinkAdvisor's inaugural LUMINARIES class. Most recently, FMG Suite took the industry by storm with the launch of its mobile app, enabling financial advisors to more easily identify and share timely, relevant content with their prospects and clients.

"I'm so excited to join FMG Suite. As a 10-year enterprise customer, I can say first-hand that when financial advisors are provided with access to FMG Suite through an enterprise relationship it is viewed as a significant tool to grow their business and retain clients," said Theder. "In fact, Advisor Group financial advisors who utilized the platform, private labelled as "MyCMO," experienced YOY growth rates that were on average 50% higher than non-subscribers. I may be FMG Suite's biggest fan, so it's a tremendous opportunity and honor to join the leadership team. I look forward to contributing to their momentum and helping customers of all sizes leverage the platform to market, communicate and prospect more efficiently and effectively in an increasingly digital world."

Susan has spent her entire 30+ year career at leading financial services companies including Fidelity, Pershing/Bank of New York, Cetera Financial Group and most recently Advisor Group. In these roles, she has built a strong network and reputation reflected in being named WealthManagement.com's first CMO of the Year and a Women to Watch by Investment News in 2019. She also sits on the Board of Directors for Smarsh and ComplySci, both leading SaaS/RegTech companies serving the financial services industry.

"Susan is passionate and customer-obsessed," said Scott, "She believes in leveraging data and technology to deliver personalized and customized experiences that surprise and delight while also driving business results, whether in lead generation efforts or touchpoints with existing customers. She brings a deep understanding of the business and marketing needs of enterprises and financial advisors and is known for her professionalism, enthusiasm, and ability to mentor and lead great teams. We couldn't be more excited to have her on the team."

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

FMG Suite Press Contacts

Amanda Larson

FMG Suite/Twenty Over Ten

(855) 360-1732

SOURCE FMG Suite