FMI Advises EV Infrastructure in Acquisition by White Deer Energy

EV Infrastructure is a leading provider of electric vehicle infrastructure engineering and construction services, primarily to commercial fleet operators. Founded in 2012, the Company is focused on the engineering and construction of level 2 and level 3 high power fast-charging stations, which typically serve utility, commercial and municipal applications. EV Infrastructure is an experienced provider of turnkey electric vehicle infrastructure installation solutions from inception to commissioning, which includes design/consulting in the planning phase to installation management services in the execution phase.

Meghan Leggett, Principal at White Deer, commented, "As a first mover in the space, EV Infrastructure has distinguished itself as the premier EV charging infrastructure design and build company. We look forward to partnering with Kelly [Fishback] and the EV Infrastructure team in supporting the Company's future growth."

"We have experienced tremendous growth over the past several years and are proud of the team and infrastructure we have built," said Kelly Fishback, CEO of EV Infrastructure. "We look forward to partnering with White Deer to continue this growth by increasing our presence in existing markets and expanding into new states."

About EV Infrastructure:

Founded in 2012 and located in Costa Mesa, California, EV Infrastructure is a leading provider of electric vehicle infrastructure engineering and construction services, primarily to commercial fleet operators. With over 1,000 charging points installed, EV Infrastructure has been a key partner to many of the largest constituents in the EV marketplace. For more, visit https://www.evidb.com/.

About White Deer Energy:

White Deer is a middle market private equity firm that invests in companies participating in the supply chain that supports the energy, industrials and infrastructure sectors. The firm relies on a thematic, research-based investment approach and deep industry knowledge to create sustained value for its companies, investment partners and employees. The firm, which is based in Houston and New York, has raised in excess of $2.7 billion of committed capital since its founding in 2008. For more, visit http://www.whitedeerenergy.com/.

About FMI Capital Advisors:

FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is a leading investment banking firm dedicated to the Built Environment. With more than 750 completed M&A transactions, FMI's industry focus enables us to maximize value for clients through deep market knowledge, strong technical expertise, and an unparalleled network of industry relationships.

FMI Capital Advisors' Energy Solutions & Cleantech Group provides M&A advisory and capital formation services for companies in the energy solutions and cleantech industry. FMI Capital Advisors' Contractor & Construction Services is a dedicated general contractor group, specializing in M&A and capital formation services for emerging growth and midmarket companies.

For more, visit www.fminet.com/investment-banking.

