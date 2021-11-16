FMi Chemical Becomes Approved Supplier to General Electric

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMi Chemical is proud to announce its recent approval as a General Electric Company (GE) supplier. FMi underwent a detailed audit to earn GE S-450 certification for its in-house testing laboratory to obtain the official supplier designation. In a value-added role, FMi Chemical will provide GE companies with advanced nonmetallic compounds such as FMi's Thermosil T7000 heat-resistant abradable silicone sealant. FMi will manufacture, test, and certify such materials to meet precise GE specs.

One of FMi Chemical's leading products is Thermosil T7000, an abradable silicone sealant used to create a critical air seal in jet turbines.

FMi Chemical offers aerospace OEMs and MRO providers a range of industry-leading nonmetallic sealants, compounds, and coatings for aircraft manufacturing and maintenance. FMi Chemical's Nadcap™ and ANAB® accredited laboratory allows the company to test and certify products to OEM engineering and quality standards. In addition, FMi's custom-packaging services, short lead times, and the ability to accommodate product recertification programs help customers optimize production schedules, inventory management, and materials investment.

"We are pleased and proud to add General Electric companies to our list of distinguished OEMs," says FMi Chemical COO Nancy Daigle. She continues, "We look forward to a productive and successful relationship with our new customers and associates at GE."

FMi Chemical is a leading manufacturer and value-added supplier of nonmetallic aerospace sealants, compounds, and coatings. For more information about the products, laboratory services, and custom packaging options the company offers, please visit fmichemical.com.

SOURCE FMi Chemical, Inc.