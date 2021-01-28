FMI Releases Construction Materials Outlook - Capturing the Momentum: Construction Materials Review of 2020 and Outlook for M&A in 2021

George Reddin, Managing Director of FMI's Construction Materials group, says, "Throughout 2020, market sentiment operated like a pendulum, swinging back and forth between certainty and uncertainty. By the end of the year, optimism, earnings, and M&A activity all began picking up, allowing the CM industry to finish strong. FMI expects this trend to continue into 2021, driven by new potential for funding, vaccine progress, and a surprisingly robust residential market."

Key findings include:

Beyond the global health crisis, 2020 was already set to be a pivotal year for CM, as federal infrastructure funding was in the spotlight with the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act set to expire in September.

In the first half of 2020, questions and uncertainty created an anemic M&A market for CM. As the year progressed, activity picked up momentum -- ultimately ending with a strong fourth quarter.

Many buyers started the year with well-structured balance sheets and access to low-interest debt. Election results are signaling the anticipation of new federal infrastructure funding, with CM operators poised to benefit. Public companies in the sector are seeing boosts in their stock values, encouraging an acquisitive atmosphere.

The promise of capturing future earnings through solid economic fundamentals creates an attractive landscape for Construction Materials M&A. FMI is bullish on the current market for both buyers and sellers.

