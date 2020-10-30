FMI Releases Fourth Quarter Heavy Civil Construction Index

This quarter's questions polled participants on trends affecting the competitive landscape, revenue expectations and diversification, and U.S. economic and business conditions in 2021, including world and U.S. health issues, private sector investments and the U.S. presidential and congressional elections.

Key findings from this quarter's survey include:

Buoyed by a positive outlook on the economy and increasing confidence in the construction industry, this quarter's Heavy Civil Construction Index (HCCI) increased from 34.9 to 43.3.

Nearly half (48%) of survey respondents are burning backlog faster than it is being replaced on a year-over-year basis.

Within the past six months, approximately one-third (34%) of respondents have found new, nontraditional competitors on bids, and within the past quarter, more than half of respondents have recognized increased competition (53%) alongside lower bid prices (56%).

Results for 2020 suggest that almost two-thirds (58%) of respondents will face revenue declines, with an average aggregated response of 2.8% contraction. Additionally, respondents are generally more optimistic about revenue performance for 2021, with 52% of respondents anticipating a return to positive revenue growth.

