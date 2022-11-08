F.N.B. Corporation Announces Updates to Overdraft Practices

Multiple Fee Reductions and New Products and Services Add to Continued Investment in FNB's Customer-Friendly Banking Experience

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that it is making important changes to its overdraft practices to further benefit customers of its banking subsidiary, First National Bank. In conjunction with FNB's digital tools, customer-friendly products and focus on financial education, the updates are designed to promote positive banking behaviors, prevent overdrafts and better enable customers to reasonably avoid fees.

Expected to be effective in the first quarter of 2023, FNB plans to implement multiple updates, including eliminating continuous overdraft fees; reducing overdraft and non-sufficient funds (NSF), or returned item, fees; and decreasing the maximum number of times customers can be charged these fees in a single day. Along with other favorable depository transaction processing changes, the Company also will ensure customers do not incur overdraft fees for transactions that are $5 or less. Overall, FNB's anticipated changes are expected to reduce overdraft-related fees assessed to customers by approximately $10 million (pre-tax) on a full-year basis.

Complementing these changes, FNB will launch two new products in 2023 that give customers additional cash flow flexibility and expanded tools to strengthen their financial management skills:

A short-term, small-dollar loan solution that enables eligible accountholders to use FNB's digital tools to apply for and quickly receive funds. With online and mobile access to credit to fill urgent financial gaps, FNB's new small-dollar loan product will aim to help customers reduce fees and provide an alternative to expensive, nontraditional loan options.

solution that enables eligible accountholders to use FNB's digital tools to apply for and quickly receive funds. With online and mobile access to credit to fill urgent financial gaps, FNB's new small-dollar loan product will aim to help customers reduce fees and provide an alternative to expensive, nontraditional loan options. The FNB Smart Secured consumer credit card for customers looking to establish or improve credit. A cash deposit into an FNB savings account is used to secure the card, with the amount of the deposit set as the card's credit limit. The savings account is held as collateral, so FNB can enable customers, including those with no credit or low credit scores, the opportunity to demonstrate responsible financial management habits and build or repair their credit over time.

"FNB continually monitors current practices and changes in technology and our clients' preferences, and we have made adaptations to our digital offerings and consumer fee schedule to ensure we are addressing a wide range of needs," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "FNB's digital technology, enhanced product suite and commitment to transparency in our banking practices are all part of a comprehensive approach that makes it easy for consumers and businesses to access, understand and use banking tools to take control of their finances and achieve their goals."

FNB's overdraft fee reductions and new products join a suite of solutions and resources the Company has introduced over time to empower its customers to make responsible, confident banking choices. Select highlights include:

eStyle , a checking account that enables customers to avoid overdrafts entirely. One of FNB's fastest-growing accounts, eStyle received national Bank On certification from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund for its affordability, high functionality and focus on consumer protection. The American Bankers Association acknowledged the BankOn program as an important component of banks' significant efforts to expand access to banking services and education, which has contributed to a 17 percent decrease in the number of unbanked consumers in the U.S. between 2019 and 2021 — the lowest level since the FDIC began tracking the data.

, a checking account that enables customers to avoid overdrafts entirely. One of FNB's fastest-growing accounts, eStyle received national Bank On certification from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund for its affordability, high functionality and focus on consumer protection. The American Bankers Association acknowledged the BankOn program as an important component of banks' significant efforts to expand access to banking services and education, which has contributed to a 17 percent decrease in the number of unbanked consumers in the U.S. between 2019 and 2021 — the lowest level since the FDIC began tracking the data. eStore® , a proprietary digital banking platform where customers can find information about accounts, easily apply for products, schedule an appointment with an FNB expert, and access financial education content using their online or mobile device or in a branch. FNB's eStore visits grew more than 120 percent year over year in September, demonstrating increased adoption and customer utilization.

, a proprietary digital banking platform where customers can find information about accounts, easily apply for products, schedule an appointment with an FNB expert, and access financial education content using their online or mobile device or in a branch. FNB's eStore visits grew more than 120 percent year over year in September, demonstrating increased adoption and customer utilization. Digital , online and mobile banking services that provide clear, instant insight into ledger and available balances, as well as the customer's credit score. FNB also offers customizable balance and transaction alerts, debit card controls, budgeting tools and online and mobile deposit and transfer options. Coupled with eStore and an expansive ATM network, including a growing fleet of Interactive Teller Machines that support after-hours engagement with bankers using video chat, these solutions ensure customers have safe, convenient access to banking services and information and can deposit money in their accounts at any time and location that suits their needs. In fact, FNB has increased its total ATM network by nearly 200 percent since 2015, with plans for further expansion in the near-term.

, that provide clear, instant insight into ledger and available balances, as well as the customer's credit score. FNB also offers customizable balance and transaction alerts, debit card controls, budgeting tools and online and mobile deposit and transfer options. Coupled with eStore and an expansive ATM network, including a growing fleet of Interactive Teller Machines that support after-hours engagement with bankers using video chat, these solutions ensure customers have safe, convenient access to banking services and information and can deposit money in their accounts at any time and location that suits their needs. In fact, FNB has increased its total ATM network by nearly 200 percent since 2015, with plans for further expansion in the near-term. A unique, retail-oriented website that prioritizes transparency and consumer-friendly features, including account selection tools and informational articles in the Knowledge Center.

that prioritizes transparency and consumer-friendly features, including account selection tools and informational articles in the Knowledge Center. Xpress Deposit™, which delivers immediate access to approved deposits, offering many customers the option to quickly add needed available funds to their account to cover upcoming expenses.

which delivers immediate access to approved deposits, offering many customers the option to quickly add needed available funds to their account to cover upcoming expenses. Financial Insights, an educational program that is available using online and mobile devices, through eStore, in FNB branches or through programs presented at various community organizations. Including interactive modules on a range of topics such as "Preventing overdraft fees," "Managing your checking account," "Buying your first home," and "Building and maintaining good credit," Financial Insights is part of an organization-wide commitment to promoting financial literacy.

For more information about the broad range of products and services available at FNB, please explore eStore at fnb-online.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $43 billion and approximately 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation