F.N.B. Corporation Makes $100,000 Contribution to Hill District Federal Credit Union

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), parent company of First National Bank, today announced a $100,000 contribution to the Hill District Federal Credit Union (FCU), a minority depository institution serving Pittsburgh's Hill District community. The Company's investment aligns with its recent announcement of a $250 million financial commitment to address economic and social inequity in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities.

The Hill District FCU has served the Hill District, a historically Black community, for the last 50 years. The investment by FNB is in the form of a capital contribution which will bolster the credit union's deposit base and ability to deliver financial services and education to help residents establish successful banking habits.

"The Hill District Federal Credit Union is a crucial resource in the community, and FNB is proud to contribute to our shared goal of connecting the underserved with tools to achieve better financial health," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "This latest contribution highlights our confidence in the credit union and its ability to affect real change for its members, expanding on a history of financial and hands-on support that has also included employee development and the build-out of their financial literacy program."

In addition to maintaining branch locations, including at 125 Centre Avenue in the Hill District, FNB has consistently provided resources toward revitalization in the Hill District and other predominantly minority and LMI neighborhoods in the Pittsburgh region. The Company has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of support to economic development groups, affordable housing and workforce development initiatives, and has deployed extensive financial education resources and programming.

Richard Witherspoon, Chief Executive Officer of the Hill District FCU, reinforced the importance of corporate and community partnership in times of uncertainty. He said, "FNB has become a significant partner to the Hill District Federal Credit Union and our community. With all that has transpired in recent months, organizations that already do more with less have experienced even more significant survival issues. This investment in our community credit union will significantly strengthen our foundation so that we will continue to fulfill our mission in the community which is to serve the underserved with financial services."

Visit FNB's website to learn more about the Company's community engagement and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $38 billion and approximately 350 banking offices with operations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.



FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

