F.N.B. Corporation Named National Winner by Greenwich Associates for Excellence in Banking

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it has again been recognized as a national Greenwich Excellence in Banking Awards winner. Since 2009, FNB has received a total of 44 Greenwich Excellence Awards for its commercial banking client experience.

FNB's most recent national award is for Cash Management Customer Service in middle market banking, building on its previous honors and recognition for Cash Management Overall Satisfaction.

"We are honored to once again receive national recognition for customer satisfaction from Greenwich Associates," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We value feedback from our clients and look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality advice coupled with superior products and services."

Greenwich Associates is a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry. The Greenwich Excellence Awards are determined based on thousands of interviews and the evaluation of hundreds of banks. For more information about the Greenwich Excellence Awards and the Greenwich Associates selection process, visit www.greenwich.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $33 billion and approximately 400 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

