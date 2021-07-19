F.N.B. Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2021 with net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share. Comparatively, second quarter of 2020 net income available to common stockholders totaled $81.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, and first quarter of 2021 net income available to common stockholders totaled $91.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share. On an operating basis, the second quarter of 2021 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was also $0.31, excluding $2.6 million of significant items. On an operating basis, the second quarter of 2020 was $0.26, excluding $0.01 for significant items, and the first quarter of 2021 was $0.28.

"F.N.B. Corporation delivered solid fundamental performance resulting in record operating net income available to common stockholders of $101 million, or $0.31 per share, an increase of $18.0 million, or 22%, compared to the year-ago quarter," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Total revenue increased to $308 million as customer activity accelerated across our footprint, highlighted by strong sequential total loan growth of 9% excluding PPP. During the quarter, our business continued to benefit from strengthening economic conditions and a corresponding reduction in provision expense. The second quarter results were also supported by continued expense discipline, reflecting a $5 million, or 3% linked-quarter, decrease in operating expenses, as well as diversified revenue sources with strong contributions from record wealth management revenues, as well as solid contributions from mortgage banking, capital markets, insurance and SBA lending. Our financial results were highlighted by a return on tangible common equity of 16% and tangible book value per share growth of $0.19, or 2%, to $8.20. As we head into the second half of 2021, we are extremely well-positioned to benefit from increased customer activity and are excited about the significant long-term growth opportunities."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2020, except as noted)

On an operating basis, net income available to common stockholders increased $18.3 million , or 22.0%, to a record $101.5 million as total revenue increased $2.1 million , or 0.7%.

, or 22.0%, to a record as total revenue increased , or 0.7%. Net interest income remained stable at $227.9 million as an improved funding mix offset lower yields on earnings asset.

as an improved funding mix offset lower yields on earnings asset. Non-interest income of $79.8 million increased $2.1 million , or 2.8%, due to record wealth management revenue, higher service charges driven by increased customer activity and increased SBA premium income, partially offset by lower contributions from mortgage banking and capital markets given changes in market conditions for each of those business units in the second quarter of 2021.

increased , or 2.8%, due to record wealth management revenue, higher service charges driven by increased customer activity and increased SBA premium income, partially offset by lower contributions from mortgage banking and capital markets given changes in market conditions for each of those business units in the second quarter of 2021. The annualized net charge-offs to total average loans ratio was 0.06%, compared to 0.13%, with favorable asset quality trends across the loan portfolios. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.1 million for the second quarter, compared to an expense of $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

for the second quarter, compared to an expense of in the first quarter of 2021 and in the second quarter of 2020. On a linked-quarter basis, operating pre-provision net revenue increased $6.9 million , or 5.7%, due to the decrease in non-interest expenses of $5.0 million , or 2.7%, paired with growth in revenue of $1.9 million , or 0.6%, led by higher net interest income.

, or 5.7%, due to the decrease in non-interest expenses of , or 2.7%, paired with growth in revenue of , or 0.6%, led by higher net interest income. Total average loans decreased $205 million , or 0.8%, reflecting commercial loan growth of $431 million , or 2.5%, offset by a $636 million , or 7.4%, decrease in average consumer loans, primarily attributable to the sale of $0.5 billion in indirect auto loans in November 2020 . Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled $1.6 billion at June 30, 2021 , reflecting $2.0 billion in SBA loan forgiveness processed to date. On a linked-quarter basis, period-end loan balances, excluding PPP, increased $515 million , or 9.0% annualized.

, or 0.8%, reflecting commercial loan growth of , or 2.5%, offset by a , or 7.4%, decrease in average consumer loans, primarily attributable to the sale of in indirect auto loans in . Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaled at , reflecting in SBA loan forgiveness processed to date. On a linked-quarter basis, period-end loan balances, excluding PPP, increased , or 9.0% annualized. Total average deposits grew $3.2 billion , or 11.9%, led by increases in average non-interest-bearing deposits of $1.9 billion , or 23.5%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.9 billion , or 16.1%, partially offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $1.1 billion , or 25.9%. Average deposit growth reflected inflows from the PPP and government stimulus activities, in addition to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships, as well as current customer preferences to maintain larger balances in their deposit accounts than before the pandemic.

, or 11.9%, led by increases in average non-interest-bearing deposits of , or 23.5%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of , or 16.1%, partially offset by a decrease in average time deposits of , or 25.9%. Average deposit growth reflected inflows from the PPP and government stimulus activities, in addition to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships, as well as current customer preferences to maintain larger balances in their deposit accounts than before the pandemic. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio increased to 10.0% (estimated), up from 9.4% at June 30, 2020 , and stable to 10.0% at March 31, 2021 . On a linked-quarter basis, tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.19 , or 2.4%, to $8.20 , reflecting FNB's continued strategy to build tangible book value per share while optimizing capital deployment. No shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2021.

, and stable to 10.0% at . On a linked-quarter basis, tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased , or 2.4%, to , reflecting FNB's continued strategy to build tangible book value per share while optimizing capital deployment. No shares were repurchased during the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 5 basis points to 2.70% as earning asset yields declined 9 basis points and the cost of funds decreased 6 basis points. The yield on total loans and leases was unchanged at 3.51%, while the impact of higher cash balances decreased the investment portfolio yield by 23 basis points. The cost of funds decrease was led by the cost of interest-bearing deposits improving 7 basis points.

The effective tax rate was 19.7%, compared to 16.0% in the second quarter of 2020 due to the benefits from renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the year-ago quarter.

The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 56.8%, compared to 53.7%.

PPP originations totaled $3.6 billion since program inception in the second quarter of 2020 (as of June 30, 2021 , PPP loans totaled $1.6 billion ).

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.

Quarterly Results Summary 2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 99.4



$ 91.2



$ 81.6

Net income per diluted common share 0.31



0.28



0.25

Book value per common share (period-end) 15.43



15.27



14.82

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions) 125.1



120.9



129.7

Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 101.5



$ 91.2



$ 83.2

Operating net income per diluted common share 0.31



0.28



0.26

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end) 7.26 %

7.06 %

6.97 % Tangible book value per common share (period-end) $ 8.20



$ 8.01



$ 7.63

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions) $ 127.8



$ 120.9



$ 135.7

Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 323,328



324,745



325,153

Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax COVID-19 expense $ —



$ —



$ (2.0)

After-tax impact of COVID-19 expense —



—



(1.6)

Pre-tax branch consolidation costs (2.6)



—



—

After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs (2.1)



—



—

Total significant items pre-tax $ (2.6)



$ —



$ (2.0)

Total significant items after-tax $ (2.1)



$ —



$ (1.6)













Year-to-Date Results Summary 2021

2020



Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 190.6



$ 127.0





Net income per diluted common share 0.59



0.39





Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions) 246.0



235.9





Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 192.7



$ 136.7





Operating net income per diluted common share 0.59



0.42





Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions) 248.7



252.2





Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 324,028



325,716





Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Pre-tax COVID-19 expense $ —



$ (4.0)





After-tax impact of COVID-19 expense —



(3.1)





Pre-tax branch consolidation costs (2.6)



(8.3)





After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs (2.1)



(6.5)





Total significant items pre-tax $ (2.6)



$ (12.3)





Total significant items after-tax $ (2.1)



$ (9.6)





(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.

Second Quarter 2021 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Net interest income totaled $227.9 million, which is stable compared to $228.0 million, as total average earning assets increased $2.0 billion, or 6.2%, which included $3.6 billion of PPP loan originations since program inception in the second quarter of 2020, $2.0 billion in total PPP forgiveness and a $2.1 billion increase in average cash balances largely due to the continued impact from government stimulus and deposits from PPP fundings. The growth in average earning assets was offset by the repricing impact on earning asset yields from lower interest rates, partially mitigated by the improved funding mix with reductions in higher-cost borrowings and reductions in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 18 basis points to 2.70%, as earning asset yields decreased 54 basis points, primarily reflecting the impact of significant reductions in the short-term benchmark interest rates on variable-rate loans, significantly lower yields on investment securities and the effect of higher average cash balances on the mix of earning assets. Partially offsetting the lower earning asset yields, the total cost of funds improved 37 basis points to 0.30%, due to a 48 basis point reduction in interest-bearing deposit costs and an improved funding mix.

Average loans totaled $25.4 billion, a decrease of $204.8 million, or 0.8%, primarily due to the sale of $0.5 billion of indirect auto installment loans in November 2020. Commercial loans increased $431.1 million, or 2.5%, including $333.1 million, or 5.0%, growth in commercial and industrial loans and $79.8 million, or 0.8%, growth in commercial real estate balances. Commercial origination activity was led by growth in the Pittsburgh, Mid-Atlantic (Washington D.C., northern Virginia and Maryland markets), Cleveland, Raleigh, and South Carolina regions. Average consumer loans decreased $636.1 million, or 7.4%, reflecting the previously mentioned indirect auto loan sale.

Average deposits totaled $30.5 billion with growth in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.9 billion, or 23.5%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.9 billion, or 16.1%. The growth in average deposits reflected inflows from the PPP and government stimulus activities, in addition to organic growth in new and existing customer relationships, as well as recent customer preferences to maintain larger deposit account balances than before the pandemic. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.4% at June 30, 2021, compared to 92.1% at June 30, 2020, as deposit growth outpaced loan growth. Additionally, the funding mix continued to improve with non-interest-bearing deposits totaling 33% of total deposits, compared to 30% as of June 30, 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $79.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 2.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 as FNB continued to generate broad-based contributions across our fee-based businesses. Service charges increased $5.8 million, or 24.2%, as the year-ago quarter reflected reduced customer activity at the beginning of the pandemic. Wealth management revenues increased $3.9 million, or 35.2%, as securities commissions and fees increased $2.0 million, or 52.7%, due to strong activity levels across the footprint, and trust income increased $1.9 million, or 26.3%, through a combination of strong organic sales activity and favorable market conditions as assets under management increased significantly. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $9.1 million as the gain-on-sale margins tightened meaningfully in the second quarter of 2021 and mortgage held-for-sale pipelines declined from record levels, however sold production levels remained solid. Capital markets revenue decreased $5.5 million, or 44.0%, due to lower customer swap activity compared to the record levels in the beginning of 2020 given heightened volatility in interest rates.

Non-interest expense totaled $182.5 million, increasing $6.6 million, or 3.7%. On an operating basis, non-interest expense of $179.9 million increased $5.9 million, or 3.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2020, excluding $2.6 million of branch consolidation costs in the second quarter of 2021 and $2.0 million of COVID-19 expenses in the second quarter of 2020. On an operating basis, salaries and employee benefits increased $8.6 million, or 9.3%, primarily due to normal merit increases and an increase in production-related commissions. Occupancy and equipment, on an operating basis, increased $2.3 million, or 7.8%, reflecting continued investment in both the physical and digital channels. In the year-ago quarter, the Company also recognized an impairment of $4.1 million from a renewable energy investment tax credit transaction. The related renewable energy investment tax credits were recognized during the year-ago quarter as a benefit to income taxes. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 56.8%, compared to 53.7%.

The ratio of non-performing loans, 90 days past due, and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and OREO decreased 18 basis points to 0.57%. Compared to 0.92% at June 30, 2020, total delinquency decreased 17 basis points to 0.75%, reflecting positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. Excluding PPP loans at June 30, 2021, total delinquency decreased 22 basis points to 0.80%.

Due to improved credit trends in our portfolio, the provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to an expense of $30.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 with the year-ago quarter level primarily attributable to COVID-19 related impacts on macroeconomic forecasts used in the allowance for credit losses (ACL) model. Net charge-offs were $3.8 million, or 0.06%, annualized of total average loans for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8.5 million, or 0.13%, in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases increased 2 basis points to 1.42%. Excluding PPP loans that do not carry an ACL due to a 100% government guarantee, the ACL to total loans and leases ratio equaled 1.51% and 1.54% at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, directionally consistent with improved credit metrics.

The effective tax rate was 19.7%, compared to 16.0% in the second quarter of 2020 due to the benefits from renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in the year-ago quarter.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio increased to 10.0% (estimated), compared to 9.4% at June 30, 2020. The tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $8.20 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.57, or 7.5%, from $7.63 at June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

Net interest income totaled $227.9 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 2.2%, from the prior quarter total of $222.9 million primarily due to additional PPP contributions, a more favorable balance sheet mix, and our continued focus on reducing deposit costs in the lower interest rate environment, as well as a more favorable funding mix, as evidenced by our total cost of interest-bearing liabilities declining 7 basis points. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 5 basis points to 2.70% reflecting decreased benefit from acquired loan discount accretion of 3 basis points and higher average cash balances that reduced the net interest margin 7 basis points, partially offset by a higher PPP contribution of 3 basis points.

Total average earning assets increased $1.0 billion, or 2.9%. The total yield on earning assets declined 9 basis points to 3.00%, reflecting investment securities purchased in a lower rate environment, lower yields on variable-rate loan originations and a $0.7 billion increase in average cash balances. The total cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 0.30% from 0.36%, as costs on interest-bearing deposits improved 7 basis points to 0.24%.

Average loans totaled $25.4 billion as average commercial loans decreased $116.2 million and average consumer loans increased $60 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Average commercial loans included growth of $164.6 million, or 1.7%, in commercial real estate offset by a decrease of $298.0 million, or 4.1%, in commercial and industrial loans, primarily due to lower average PPP balances as forgiveness accelerated during the second quarter. Excluding PPP, period-end loan balances increased $515 million, or 9.1% annualized, including growth of $210 million in commercial loans and $306 million in consumer loans. Commercial origination activity was led by the Pittsburgh and Carolina regions. Consumer loan growth reflected direct installment average balances increasing $56.4 million, or 2.8%, and residential mortgages increasing $25.2 million, or 0.8%, partially offset by a $28.9 million, or 2.2%, decline in consumer lines of credit.

Average deposits totaled $30.5 billion, increasing $1.1 billion, or 3.9%, driven by an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits of $0.8 billion, or 9.2%, and interest-bearing demand deposits of $0.4 billion, or 3.3%. This growth benefited from the continued government stimulus and deposits from PPP loan fundings, partially offset by a managed decline in time deposits of $0.3 billion, or 7.3%. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.4% at June 30, 2021, compared to 84.1% at March 31, 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $79.8 million, decreasing $3.0 million, or 3.7%, from record non-interest income levels in the prior quarter. Mortgage banking operations income decreased $8.3 million, or 52.8%, as gain-on-sale margins tightened meaningfully in the second quarter of 2021, mortgage held-for-sale pipelines declined from significantly elevated levels and the benefit from mortgage servicing rights impairment valuation recovery was $0.3 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter. Mortgage sold production remained stable with prior quarter levels. Service charges increased $1.9 million, or 6.8%, reflecting higher customer activity volumes, and bank owned life insurance income increased $1.8 million primarily due to life insurance claims. Wealth management revenues of $15.0 million reflected record levels for the quarter. Included in other non-interest income was a $1.2 million increase in SBA premium income compared to the prior quarter reflecting higher market premiums and higher volumes.

Non-interest expense totaled $182.5 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 1.3%. On an operating basis, non-interest expense decreased $5.0 million, or 2.7%, compared to the prior quarter, excluding $2.6 million of branch consolidation costs in the second quarter of 2021. On an operating basis, salaries and employee benefits decreased $5.3 million, or 4.9%, primarily related to $5.6 million in normal seasonal long-term stock compensation in the first quarter of 2021 while production-related commissions increased by $2.8 million. On an operating basis, occupancy and equipment decreased $1.9 million, or 5.6%, due primarily to lower seasonal utilities costs. Outside services expenses increased $1.8 million, or 10.4%, due to increases from third-party technology providers, legal costs and other consulting engagements. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 56.8%, compared to 58.7%.

The ratio of non-performing loans, 90 days past due, and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 11 basis points to 0.57%. Total delinquency decreased 5 basis points to 0.75%, compared to 0.80% at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP, total delinquency decreased 9 basis points to 0.80%, reflecting favorable asset quality trends across the portfolio.

The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.1 million for the second quarter, compared to an expense of $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 with continued improvement in the underlying portfolio credit trends including a 15% decline in classified assets. Net charge-offs totaled $3.8 million, or 0.06% annualized of total average loans and leases, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.11% annualized. The ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases remained unchanged at 1.42% for June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans that do not carry an ACL due to a 100% government guarantee, the ACL to total loans and leases ratio decreased 6 basis points to 1.51%, compared to 1.57%, directionally consistent with improved credit metrics.

The effective tax rate was 19.7%, compared to 18.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio is stable at 10.0% (estimated) from March 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $8.20 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.19 per share from March 31, 2021.

June 30, 2021 Year-To-Date Results - Comparison to Prior Year-To-Date Period

Net interest income totaled $450.8 million, decreasing $9.8 million, or 2.1%, as the low interest rate environment impacted earning asset yields. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) contracted 29 basis points to 2.72%, reflecting higher average cash balances that reduced the net interest margin 17 basis points, partially offset by increased PPP contribution of 11 basis points and increased benefit from acquired loan discount accretion of 7 basis points. The yield on earning assets decreased 78 basis points to 3.04%, while the cost of funds improved 50 basis points to 0.33%, primarily due to actions taken to reduce the cost of interest-bearing deposits given the low interest rate environment and strong growth in non-interest-bearing deposits.

Average loans totaled $25.4 billion, an increase of $869.3 million, or 3.5%, due to the net benefit from PPP loans and solid origination activity across the footprint. Growth in average commercial loans totaled $1.5 billion, or 9.7%, including growth of $0.9 billion, or 13.8%, in commercial and industrial loans and $0.6 billion, or 6.6%, in commercial real estate. Commercial growth was led by healthy commercial activity in the Pittsburgh, Mid-Atlantic, Cleveland and South Carolina regions. Total average consumer loans decreased $674 million, or 7.9%, with an increase in direct installment balances of $158 million, or 8.4%, offset by decreases in indirect installment loans of $639 million, or 34.6%, due to the sale of $0.5 billion of indirect auto installment loans in November 2020, as well as decreases in consumer lines of credit of $132 million, or 9.3%, and residential mortgage loans of $61 million, or 1.8%.

Average deposits totaled $29.9 billion, increasing $4.0 billion, or 15.4%, led by average growth of $2.1 billion, or 18.5%, in interest-bearing demand deposits and $2.4 billion, or 33.5%, in non-interest-bearing deposits driven by deposits from additional PPP funding and government stimulus activities, as well as solid organic growth in customer relationships.

Non-interest income totaled $162.6 million, increasing $16.4 million, or 11.2%, primarily attributable to increased contributions from mortgage banking and our wealth management businesses. Mortgage banking income increased $7.6 million, or 49.2%, as sold production levels increased 40%. Wealth management revenues increased $6.1 million, or 25.9%, as securities commissions and trust income increased 37% and 20%, respectively, through contributions across the geographic footprint and positive market impacts on assets under management. Capital markets decreased $8.9 million, or 37.7%, due to lower customer swap activity compared to the record levels in the beginning of 2020 given heightened volatility in interest rates. Other non-interest income increased $9.3 million reflecting higher contributions from SBA loan sale volumes and improved SBIC fund performance.

Non-interest expense totaled $367.4 million, decreasing $3.5 million, or 0.9%. Excluding significant items totaling $2.6 million in 2021 and $12.2 million in 2020, operating non-interest expense increased $6.1 million, or 1.7%. This increase was attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $13.3 million, or 6.8%, on an operating basis related to normal merit increases and higher production-related commissions and incentives. On an operating basis, occupancy and equipment increased $5.1 million, or 8.7%, due to continued investment in both the physical and digital channels. This was offset by an $11.0 million decrease in other non-interest expenses that included the previously mentioned renewable energy investment tax credit of $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter, as well as other lower miscellaneous expenses. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) equaled 57.8%, compared to 56.4% in 2020.

The provision for credit losses was $4.8 million, compared to $78.0 million, with the prior year levels primarily attributable to COVID-19 related impacts on macroeconomic forecasts used in the ACL model. Net charge-offs totaled $11.0 million, or 0.09% of total average loans, compared to $14.2 million, or 0.12%, in 2020, reflecting COVID-19 impacts on certain segments of the loan portfolio.

The effective tax rate was 19.3% for 2021, compared to 17.0% in 2020, due to the benefits from renewable energy investment tax credits recognized in 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, allowance for credit losses to loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, non-performing loans to loans and leases excluding PPP loans, non-performing loans and 90 days past due and OREO to loans and leases plus OREO excluding PPP loans, net loan charge-offs to average loans and leases excluding PPP loans, past due and non-accrual loans to loans and leases excluding PPP loans, pre-provision net revenue to average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP."

Management believes charges such as branch consolidation costs and COVID-19 expenses are not organic costs to run our operations and facilities. These charges are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. The branch consolidation charges principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the closed branches without any useful ongoing benefit to us. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction. The COVID-19 expenses represent special Company initiatives to support our employees and the communities we serve during an unprecedented time of a pandemic.

To facilitate peer comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for the 2021 and 2020 periods were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. We do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

F.N.B.'s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties:

Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business, economic and political circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing of the U.S. economic environment; (iv) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners; and the sociopolitical environment in the United States .

. Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.

Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate, react quickly and continue to respond to technological changes and COVID-19 challenges can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.

Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, dislocations, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyber-attacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally, or on us or our counterparties specifically.

Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain management. These developments could include:

Changes resulting from a new U.S. presidential administration, including legislative and regulatory reforms, different approaches to supervisory or enforcement priorities, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, regulatory obligations or restrictions, consumer protection, taxes, employee benefits, compensation practices, pension, bankruptcy and other industry aspects, and changes in accounting policies and principles.



Changes to regulations or accounting standards governing bank capital requirements, loan loss reserves, and liquidity standards.



Unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or other inquiries. These matters may result in monetary judgments or settlements or other remedies, including fines, penalties, restitution or alterations in our business practices, and in additional expenses and collateral costs, and may cause reputational harm to FNB.



Results of the regulatory examination and supervision process, including our failure to satisfy requirements imposed by the federal bank regulatory agencies or other governmental agencies.



The impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures and future business strategies related to the impact on the allowance for credit losses due to changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions as a result of applying the "current expected credit loss" accounting standard, or CECL.



A failure or disruption in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber-attacks or campaigns.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the federal, state, and local regulatory and governmental actions implemented in response to COVID-19 have resulted in a deterioration and disruption of the financial markets and national and local economic conditions, increased levels of unemployment and business failures, and the potential to have a material impact on, among other things, our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, or on our management, employees, customers and critical vendors and suppliers. In view of the many unknowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our forward-looking statements continue to be subject to various conditions that may be substantially different in the future than what we are currently experiencing or expecting, including, but not limited to, a prolonged recovery of the U.S. economy and labor market and the possible change in commercial and consumer customer fundamentals, expectations and sentiments. As a result, the COVID-19 impact, including U.S. government responsive measures to manage it or provide financial relief, the uncertainty regarding its duration and the success of vaccination efforts, it is possible the pandemic may have a material adverse impact on our business, operations and financial performance.

The risks identified here are not exclusive or the types of risks F.N.B. may confront and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and the Risk Management sections of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent 2021 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other 2021 filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-relations-shareholder-services. More specifically, our forward-looking statements may be subject to the evolving risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its macro-economic impact and the resulting governmental, business and societal responses to it. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of our SEC filings.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























(Unaudited)











% Variance

























2Q21

2Q21

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

%

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

2021

2020

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 223,409



$ 221,382



$ 245,378



0.9



(9.0)



$ 444,791



$ 510,911



(12.9)

Securities:





























Taxable 21,499



22,107



27,373



(2.8)



(21.5)



43,606



58,708



(25.7)

Tax-exempt 7,279



7,560



7,941



(3.7)



(8.3)



14,839



15,987



(7.2)

Other 659



423



154



55.8



327.9



1,082



1,380



(21.6)

Total Interest Income 252,846



251,472



280,846



0.5



(10.0)



504,318



586,986



(14.1)

Interest Expense





























Deposits 12,165



15,245



34,466



(20.2)



(64.7)



27,410



83,933



(67.3)

Short-term borrowings 6,676



7,040



8,320



(5.2)



(19.8)



13,716



22,080



(37.9)

Long-term borrowings 6,134



6,264



10,099



(2.1)



(39.3)



12,398



20,381



(39.2)

Total Interest Expense 24,975



28,549



52,885



(12.5)



(52.8)



53,524



126,394



(57.7)

Net Interest Income 227,871



222,923



227,961



2.2



—



450,794



460,592



(2.1)

Provision for credit losses (1,126)



5,911



30,177



(119.0)



(103.7)



4,785



78,015



(93.9)

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 228,997



217,012



197,784



5.5



15.8



446,009



382,577



16.6

Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 29,726



27,831



23,938



6.8



24.2



57,557



54,066



6.5

Trust services 9,282



9,083



7,350



2.2



26.3



18,365



15,312



19.9

Insurance commissions and fees 6,227



7,185



5,835



(13.3)



6.7



13,412



12,387



8.3

Securities commissions and fees 5,747



5,618



3,763



2.3



52.7



11,365



8,302



36.9

Capital markets income 7,012



7,712



12,515



(9.1)



(44.0)



14,724



23,628



(37.7)

Mortgage banking operations 7,422



15,733



16,550



(52.8)



(55.2)



23,155



15,517



49.2

Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 2,383



2,276



2,766



4.7



(13.8)



4,659



7,444



(37.4)

Bank owned life insurance 4,766



2,948



3,924



61.7



21.5



7,714



7,101



8.6

Net securities gains 87



41



97



112.2



(10.3)



128



150



(14.7)

Other 7,120



4,378



890



62.6



700.0



11,498



2,247



411.7

Total Non-Interest Income 79,772



82,805



77,628



(3.7)



2.8



162,577



146,154



11.2

Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 102,073



107,303



93,992



(4.9)



8.6



209,376



197,797



5.9

Net occupancy 16,296



16,163



13,594



0.8



19.9



32,459



35,042



(7.4)

Equipment 17,160



17,030



15,610



0.8



9.9



34,190



31,656



8.0

Amortization of intangibles 3,024



3,050



3,343



(0.9)



(9.5)



6,074



6,682



(9.1)

Outside services 18,695



16,929



17,000



10.4



10.0



35,624



33,896



5.1

FDIC insurance 4,208



4,844



5,371



(13.1)



(21.7)



9,052



10,926



(17.2)

Bank shares and franchise taxes 3,576



3,779



4,029



(5.4)



(11.2)



7,355



8,121



(9.4)

Other 17,468



15,764



22,993



10.8



(24.0)



33,232



46,704



(28.8)

Total Non-Interest Expense 182,500



184,862



175,932



(1.3)



3.7



367,362



370,824



(0.9)

Income Before Income Taxes 126,269



114,955



99,480



9.8



26.9



241,224



157,907



52.8

Income taxes 24,882



21,720



15,870



14.6



56.8



46,602



26,880



73.4

Net Income 101,387



93,235



83,610



8.7



21.3



194,622



131,027



48.5

Preferred stock dividends 2,010



2,010



2,010



—



—



4,020



4,020



—

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 99,377



$ 91,225



$ 81,600



8.9



21.8



$ 190,602



$ 127,007



50.1

Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.31



$ 0.28



$ 0.25



10.7



24.0



$ 0.60



$ 0.39



53.8

Diluted 0.31



0.28



0.25



10.7



24.0



0.59



0.39



51.3

Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12



0.12



0.12



—



—



0.24



0.24



—



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance













2Q21

2Q21

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 394



$ 339



$ 398



16.2



(1.0)

Interest-bearing deposits with banks 2,550



2,329



533



9.5



378.4

Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,944



2,668



931



10.3



216.2

Securities available for sale 3,126



3,166



3,301



(1.3)



(5.3)

Securities held to maturity 3,135



3,043



3,050



3.0



2.8

Loans held for sale 177



185



108



(4.3)



63.9

Loans and leases, net of unearned income 25,111



25,532



26,162



(1.6)



(4.0)

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (357)



(362)



(365)



(1.4)



(2.2)

Net Loans and Leases 24,754



25,170



25,797



(1.7)



(4.0)

Premises and equipment, net 343



330



332



3.9



3.3

Goodwill 2,262



2,262



2,262



—



—

Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 48



51



61



(5.9)



(21.3)

Bank owned life insurance 549



549



547



—



0.4

Other assets 1,068



1,051



1,332



1.6



(19.8)

Total Assets $ 38,406



$ 38,475



$ 37,721



(0.2)



1.8

Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 10,198



$ 9,935



$ 8,650



2.6



17.9

Interest-bearing demand 13,657



13,684



12,510



(0.2)



9.2

Savings 3,413



3,351



2,969



1.9



15.0

Certificates and other time deposits 3,201



3,384



4,266



(5.4)



(25.0)

Total Deposits 30,469



30,354



28,395



0.4



7.3

Short-term borrowings 1,650



1,687



2,411



(2.2)



(31.6)

Long-term borrowings 888



1,091



1,630



(18.6)



(45.5)

Other liabilities 362



369



388



(1.9)



(6.7)

Total Liabilities 33,369



33,501



32,824



(0.4)



1.7

Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 107



107



107



—



—

Common stock 3



3



3



—



—

Additional paid-in capital 4,101



4,099



4,081



—



0.5

Retained earnings 981



921



796



6.5



23.2

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46)



(51)



(35)



(9.8)



31.4

Treasury stock (109)



(105)



(55)



3.8



98.2

Total Stockholders' Equity 5,037



4,974



4,897



1.3



2.9

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 38,406



$ 38,475



$ 37,721



(0.2)



1.8



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 (Unaudited)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 2,436,958



$ 659



0.11 %

$ 1,557,342



$ 423



0.11 %

$ 300,164



$ 154



0.21 % Taxable investment securities (2)

5,071,781



21,295



1.68



4,916,772



21,917



1.78



5,083,104



27,340



2.15

Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,094,787



9,386



3.43



1,127,197



9,721



3.45



1,115,976



10,010



3.59

Loans held for sale

196,455



1,865



3.80



164,374



1,493



3.64



106,368



1,055



3.97

Loans and leases (1) (3)

25,397,396



222,383



3.51



25,452,831



220,777



3.51



25,602,178



245,438



3.85

Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

34,197,377



255,588



3.00



33,218,516



254,331



3.09



32,207,790



283,997



3.54

Cash and due from banks

369,086











369,866











339,054









Allowance for credit losses

(368,243)











(369,792)











(347,227)









Premises and equipment

335,294











333,315











333,322









Other assets

3,992,672











4,074,810











4,286,739









Total Assets

$ 38,526,186











$ 37,626,715











$ 36,819,678









Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 13,798,324



4,900



0.14



$ 13,357,111



5,539



0.17



$ 11,889,774



14,172



0.48

Savings

3,391,989



175



0.02



3,280,324



172



0.02



2,844,104



564



0.08

Certificates and other time

3,258,747



7,090



0.88



3,516,533



9,534



1.10



4,396,779



19,731



1.80

Total interest-bearing deposits

20,449,060



12,165



0.24



20,153,968



15,245



0.31



19,130,657



34,467



0.72

Short-term borrowings

1,700,795



6,676



1.57



1,819,822



7,040



1.57



2,631,009



8,319



1.27

Long-term borrowings

954,402



6,134



2.58



1,093,036



6,264



2.32



1,630,902



10,099



2.49

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

23,104,257



24,975



0.43



23,066,826



28,549



0.50



23,392,568



52,885



0.91

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

10,058,181











9,213,181











8,143,171









Total Deposits and Borrowings

33,162,438







0.30



32,280,007







0.36



31,535,739







0.67

Other liabilities

369,249











385,016











404,280









Total Liabilities

33,531,687











32,665,023











31,940,019









Stockholders' Equity

4,994,499











4,961,692











4,879,659









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 38,526,186











$ 37,626,715











$ 36,819,678









Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 11,093,120











$ 10,151,690











$ 8,815,222









Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





230,613











225,782











231,112





Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(2,742)











(2,859)











(3,151)





Net Interest Income





$ 227,871











$ 222,923











$ 227,961





Net Interest Spread









2.57 %









2.59 %









2.63 % Net Interest Margin (1)









2.70 %









2.75 %









2.88 %

(1)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2)

The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3)

Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited)

2021

2020 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest







Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 1,999,580



$ 1,082



0.11 %

$ 231,807



$ 1,380



1.20 % Taxable investment securities (2)

4,994,705



43,212



1.73



5,190,350



58,675



2.26

Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,110,902



19,107



3.44



1,120,871



20,078



3.58

Loans held for sale

180,503



3,358



3.72



91,413



2,040



4.47

Loans and leases (1) (3)

25,424,960



443,160



3.51



24,555,651



511,265



4.18

Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

33,710,650



509,919



3.04



31,190,092



593,438



3.82

Cash and due from banks

369,474











357,080









Allowance for credit losses

(369,013)











(327,361)









Premises and equipment

334,310











334,458









Other assets

4,033,514











4,183,187









Total Assets

$ 38,078,935











$ 35,737,456









Liabilities























Deposits:























Interest-bearing demand

$ 13,578,936



10,439



0.16



$ 11,462,755



39,316



0.69

Savings

3,336,465



347



0.02



2,731,250



2,391



0.18

Certificates and other time

3,386,928



16,624



0.99



4,533,167



42,226



1.87

Total interest-bearing deposits

20,302,329



27,410



0.27



18,727,172



83,933



0.90

Short-term borrowings

1,759,979



13,716



1.57



2,968,033



22,080



1.49

Long-term borrowings

1,023,337



12,398



2.44



1,544,217



20,381



2.65

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

23,085,645



53,524



0.47



23,239,422



126,394



1.09

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

9,638,015











7,220,074









Total Deposits and Borrowings

32,723,660







0.33



30,459,496







0.83

Other liabilities

377,089











400,897









Total Liabilities

33,100,749











30,860,393









Stockholders' Equity

4,978,186











4,877,063









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 38,078,935











$ 35,737,456









Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 10,625,005











$ 7,950,670









Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





456,395











467,044





Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(5,601)











(6,452)





Net Interest Income





$ 450,794











$ 460,592





Net Interest Spread









2.57 %









2.73 % Net Interest Margin (1)









2.72 %









3.01 %

(1)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2)

The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3)

Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES















(Unaudited)



















































For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

2021

2020 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 8.14 %

7.62 %

6.89 %

7.88 %

5.40 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 15.52



14.66



13.58



15.09



10.75

Return on average tangible common equity (1) 15.85



14.95



13.84



15.41



10.89

Return on average assets 1.06



1.00



0.91



1.03



0.74

Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.15



1.10



1.01



1.12



0.82

Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 2.70



2.75



2.88



2.72



3.01

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.00



3.09



3.54



3.04



3.82

Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.24



0.31



0.72



0.27



0.90

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.43



0.50



0.91



0.47



1.09

Cost of funds 0.30



0.36



0.67



0.33



0.83

Efficiency ratio (1) 56.83



58.67



53.74



57.75



56.36

Effective tax rate 19.71



18.89



15.95



19.32



17.02

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average tangible common equity (1) 19.49



19.30



21.30



19.40



19.41

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average tangible common equity (1) 19.90



19.30



22.30



19.60



20.76

Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets (period end) 13.12



12.93



12.98









Common equity / assets (period end) 12.84



12.65



12.70









Common equity tier 1 (3) 10.0



10.0



9.4









Leverage ratio 7.84



7.88



7.78









Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.55



7.36



7.27









Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.26



7.06



6.97









Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares outstanding 323,328,165



324,744,859



325,152,572



324,028,263



325,715,867

Period end common shares outstanding 319,465,156



318,696,426



323,205,925









Book value per common share $ 15.43



$ 15.27



$ 14.82









Tangible book value per common share (1) 8.20



8.01



7.63









Dividend payout ratio (common) 39.09 %

42.78 %

48.14 %

40.86 %

61.76 %





































(1)

See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3)

June 30, 2021 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























(Unaudited)





























(Dollars in millions)











































% Variance

























2Q21

2Q21













2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate $ 9,793



$ 9,799



$ 9,305



(0.1)



5.2













Commercial and industrial (1) 6,619



7,401



7,709



(10.6)



(14.1)













Commercial leases 477



471



497



1.3



(4.0)













Other 80



25



40



220.0



100.0













Commercial loans and leases 16,969



17,696



17,551



(4.1)



(3.3)













Direct installment 2,145



2,025



1,947



5.9



10.2













Residential mortgages 3,505



3,329



3,520



5.3



(0.4)













Indirect installment 1,223



1,201



1,767



1.8



(30.8)













Consumer LOC 1,269



1,281



1,377



(0.9)



(7.8)













Consumer loans 8,142



7,836



8,611



3.9



(5.4)













Total loans and leases $ 25,111



$ 25,532



$ 26,162



(1.6)



(4.0)













Note: Loans held for sale were $177, $185 and $108 at 2Q21, 1Q21, and 2Q20, respectively.











(1) PPP loans were $1.6 billion, $2.5 billion and $2.5 billion at 2Q21, 1Q21 and 2Q20, respectively.

























% Variance











Average balances











2Q21

2Q21

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

% Loans and Leases: 2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

2021

2020

Var. Commercial real estate $ 9,897



$ 9,733



$ 9,818



1.7



0.8



$ 9,896



$ 9,280



6.6

Commercial and industrial (1) 7,010



7,308



6,677



(4.1)



5.0



7,078



6,220



13.8

Commercial leases 476



476



490



(0.1)



(2.9)



476



463



2.9

Other 76



58



43



30.6



75.0



67



11



507.3

Commercial loans and leases 17,459



17,575



17,028



(0.7)



2.5



17,517



15,974



9.7

Direct installment 2,068



2,011



1,915



2.8



8.0



2,040



1,882



8.4

Residential mortgages 3,386



3,361



3,461



0.7



(2.2)



3,373



3,434



(1.8)

Indirect installment 1,214



1,206



1,802



0.7



(32.6)



1,210



1,849



(34.6)

Consumer LOC 1,270



1,300



1,396



(2.2)



(9.0)



1,285



1,417



(9.3)

Consumer loans 7,938



7,878



8,574



0.8



(7.4)



7,908



8,582



(7.9)

Total loans and leases $ 25,397



$ 25,453



$ 25,602



(0.2)



(0.8)



$ 25,425



$ 24,556



3.5

(1) PPP average loans were $2.1 billion, $2.3 billion and $1.9 billion at 2Q21, 1Q21 and 2Q20, respectively.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Unaudited)











% Variance (Dollars in millions)











2Q21

2Q21 Asset Quality Data 2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 128



$ 157



$ 170



(18.5)



(24.7)

Other real estate owned (OREO) 9



9



21



—



(57.1)

Non-performing assets $ 137



$ 166



$ 191



(17.5)



(28.3)

Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.51 %

0.62 %

0.65 %







Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / total loans and leases + OREO 0.57



0.68



0.75









Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 54



$ 38



$ 64



42.1



(15.6)

Loans 90+ days past due 7



10



7



(30.0)



—

Non-accrual loans 128



157



170



(18.5)



(24.7)

Past due and non-accrual loans $ 189



$ 205



$ 241



(7.8)



(21.6)

Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.75 %

0.80 %

0.92 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Unaudited)











% Variance











(Dollars in millions)











2Q21

2Q21

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

% Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward 2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

2021

2020

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases





























Balance at beginning of period $ 362.0



$ 363.1



$ 343.3



(0.3)



5.5



$ 363.1



$ 195.9



85.4

Provision for credit losses (1.7)



6.1



30.2



(128.1)



(105.7)



4.4



78.0



(94.4)

Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (3.8)



(7.1)



(8.5)



(46.4)



(55.0)



(11.0)



(14.2)



(22.7)

Adjustment due to CECL adoption —



—



—











—



105.3





Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 356.5



$ 362.0



$ 365.0



(1.5)



(2.3)



$ 356.5



$ 365.0



(2.3)

Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments





























Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period $ 13.5



$ 13.7



$ 13.9



(1.1)



(2.8)



$ 13.7



$ 2.6



426.5

Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments 0.6



(0.2)



1.2



(481.6)



(51.2)



0.4



2.5



(82.7)

Adjustment due to CECL adoption —



—



—











—



10.0





Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 14.1



$ 13.5



$ 15.1



4.3



(6.6)



$ 14.1



$ 15.1



(6.6)

Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 370.6



$ 375.5



$ 380.1



(1.3)



(2.5)



$ 370.6



$ 380.1



(2.5)

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.42 %

1.42 %

1.40 %



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans 278.2



229.8



214.5





















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.06



0.11



0.13











0.09 %

0.12 %





F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



























(Unaudited)





























































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.













% Variance

























2Q21

2Q21

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

%

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

1Q21

2Q20

2021

2020

Var. Operating net income available to common stockholders:





























(Dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common stockholders $ 99,377



$ 91,225



$ 81,600











$ 190,602



$ 127,007





COVID-19 expense —



—



1,989











—



3,951





Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense —



—



(418)











—



(830)





Branch consolidation costs 2,644



—



—











2,644



8,262





Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs (555)



—



—











(555)



(1,735)





Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 101,466



$ 91,225



$ 83,171



11.2



22.0



$ 192,691



$ 136,655



41.0

































Operating earnings per diluted common share:





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.31



$ 0.28



$ 0.25











$ 0.59



$ 0.39





COVID-19 expense —



—



0.01











—



0.01





Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense —



—



—











—



—





Branch consolidation costs 0.01



—



—











0.01



0.03





Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —



—



—











—



(0.01)





Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.31



$ 0.28



$ 0.26



10.7



19.2



$ 0.59



$ 0.42



40.5



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited)













For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q21

1Q21

2Q20

2021

2020 Return on average tangible equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 406,663



$ 378,118



$ 336,278



$ 392,469



$ 263,494

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 9,581



9,773



10,623



9,677



10,615

Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 416,244



$ 387,891



$ 346,901



$ 402,146



$ 274,109





















Average total stockholders' equity $ 4,994,499



$ 4,961,692



$ 4,879,659



$ 4,978,186



$ 4,877,063

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,311,953)



(2,315,012)



(2,324,696)



(2,313,474)



(2,326,299)

Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,682,546



$ 2,646,680



$ 2,554,963



$ 2,664,712



$ 2,550,764





















Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.52 %

14.66 %

13.58 %

15.09 %

10.75 % Return on average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 398,600



$ 369,970



$ 328,193



$ 384,364



$ 255,409

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 9,581



9,773



10,623



9,677



10,615

Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 408,181



$ 379,743



$ 338,816



$ 394,041



$ 266,024





















Average total stockholders' equity $ 4,994,499



$ 4,961,692



$ 4,879,659



$ 4,978,186



$ 4,877,063

Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,311,953)



(2,315,012)



(2,324,696)



(2,313,474)



(2,326,299)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,575,664



$ 2,539,798



$ 2,448,081



$ 2,557,830



$ 2,443,882





















Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.85 %

14.95 %

13.84 %

15.41 %

10.89 % Operating return on average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 406,979

















Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 9,581

















Tangible operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 416,560





































Average total stockholders' equity $ 4,994,499

















Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)

















Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,311,953)

















Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,575,664





































Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 16.17 %















(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.

















Return on average tangible assets:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 406,663



$ 378,118



$ 336,278



$ 392,469



$ 263,494

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 9,581



9,773



10,623



9,677



10,615

Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 416,244



$ 387,891



$ 346,901



$ 402,146



$ 274,109





















Average total assets $ 38,526,186



$ 37,626,715



$ 36,819,678



$ 38,078,935



$ 35,737,456

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,311,953)



(2,315,012)



(2,324,696)



(2,313,474)



(2,326,299)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 36,214,233



$ 35,311,703



$ 34,494,982



$ 35,765,461



$ 33,411,157





















Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.15 %

1.10 %

1.01 %

1.12 %

0.82 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)























2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,036,410



$ 4,973,676



$ 4,896,827

Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,310,453)



(2,313,478)



(2,323,028)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,619,075



$ 2,553,316



$ 2,466,917













Common shares outstanding 319,465,156



318,696,426



323,205,925













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 8.20



$ 8.01



$ 7.63

Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,036,410



$ 4,973,676



$ 4,896,827

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,310,453)



(2,313,478)



(2,323,028)

Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,725,957



$ 2,660,198



$ 2,573,799













Total assets $ 38,405,693



$ 38,475,371



$ 37,720,827

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,310,453)



(2,313,478)



(2,323,028)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 36,095,240



$ 36,161,893



$ 35,397,799













Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.55 %

7.36 %

7.27 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 5,036,410



$ 4,973,676



$ 4,896,827

Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,310,453)



(2,313,478)



(2,323,028)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,619,075



$ 2,553,316



$ 2,466,917













Total assets $ 38,405,693



$ 38,475,371



$ 37,720,827

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,310,453)



(2,313,478)



(2,323,028)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 36,095,240



$ 36,161,893



$ 35,397,799













Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.26 %

7.06 %

6.97 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.











F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)











2Q21

1Q21

2Q20 Allowance for credit losses / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (period-end):









(Dollars in thousands)









ACL - loans $ 356,509



$ 362,037



$ 364,993

Loans and leases $ 25,110,528



$ 25,532,163



$ 26,161,982

Less: PPP loans outstanding (1,551,284)



(2,487,890)



(2,480,772)

Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,559,244



$ 23,044,273



$ 23,681,210

ACL loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.51 %

1.57 %

1.54 %

Non-performing loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:









(Dollars in thousands)









Non-performing loans $ 128,150



$ 157,519



$ 170,134

Loans and leases $ 25,110,528



$ 25,532,163



$ 26,161,982

Less: PPP loans outstanding (1,551,284)



(2,487,890)



(2,480,772)

Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,559,244



$ 23,044,273



$ 23,681,210

Non-performing loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.54 %

0.68 %

0.72 %

Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans:









(Dollars in thousands)









Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO $ 143,979



$ 175,900



$ 196,284

Loans and leases $ 25,110,528



$ 25,532,163



$ 26,161,982

Plus: OREO 9,106



8,593



20,389

Less: PPP loans outstanding (1,551,284)



(2,487,890)



(2,480,772)

Loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,568,350



$ 23,052,866



$ 23,701,599

Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.61 %

0.76 %

0.83 %

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net loan charge-offs (annualized) $ 15,330



$ 28,936



$ 34,187

Average loans and leases $ 25,397,396



$ 25,452,831



$ 25,602,178

Less: Average PPP loans outstanding (2,125,609)



(2,286,538)



(1,905,031)

Average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,271,787



$ 23,166,293



$ 23,697,147

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.07 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

Past due and non-accrual loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:









(Dollars in thousands)









Past due and non-accrual loans $ 188,519



$ 205,426



$ 240,610

Loans and leases $ 25,110,528



$ 25,532,163



$ 26,161,982

Less: PPP loans outstanding (1,551,284)



(2,487,890)



(2,480,772)

Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,559,244



$ 23,044,273



$ 23,681,210

Past due and non-accrual loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.80 %

0.89 %

1.02 %

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















Pre-provision net revenue / average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 227,871



$ 222,923



$ 227,961



$ 450,794



$ 460,592

Non-interest income 79,772



82,805



77,628



162,577



146,154

Less: Non-interest expense (182,500)



(184,862)



(175,932)



(367,362)



(370,824)

Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) $ 125,143



$ 120,866



$ 129,657



$ 246,009



$ 235,922

Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) (annualized) $ 501,947



$ 490,179



$ 521,478



$ 496,095



$ 474,436

Adjustments:

















Add: COVID - 19 expense (non-interest expense) —



—



1,989



—



3,951

Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) 2,644



—



—



2,644



8,262

Add: Tax credit-related impairment project (non-interest expense) —



—



4,101



—



4,101

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (non-GAAP) $ 127,787



$ 120,866



$ 135,747



$ 248,653



$ 252,236

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 512,552



$ 490,179



$ 545,972



$ 501,427



$ 507,244

Average total shareholders' equity $ 4,994,499



$ 4,961,692



$ 4,879,659



$ 4,978,186



$ 4,877,063

Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,311,953)



(2,315,012)



(2,324,696)



(2,313,474)



(2,326,299)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,575,664



$ 2,539,798



$ 2,448,081



$ 2,557,830



$ 2,443,882

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.49 %

19.30 %

21.30 %

19.40 %

19.41 % Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.90 %

19.30 %

22.30 %

19.60 %

20.76 %



















Efficiency ratio (FTE):

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 182,500



$ 184,862



$ 175,932



$ 367,362



$ 370,824

Less: Amortization of intangibles (3,024)



(3,050)



(3,343)



(6,074)



(6,682)

Less: OREO expense (499)



(786)



(639)



(1,285)



(2,286)

Less: COVID-19 expense —



—



(1,989)



—



(3,951)

Less: Branch consolidation costs (2,644)



—



—



(2,644)



(8,262)

Less: Tax credit-related project impairment —



—



(4,101)



—



(4,101)

Adjusted non-interest expense $ 176,333



$ 181,026



$ 165,860



$ 357,359



$ 345,542





















Net interest income $ 227,871



$ 222,923



$ 227,961



$ 450,794



$ 460,592

Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,742



2,859



3,151



5,601



6,452

Non-interest income 79,772



82,805



77,628



162,577



146,154

Less: Net securities gains (87)



(41)



(97)



(128)



(150)

Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 310,298



$ 308,546



$ 308,643



$ 618,844



$ 613,048





















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 56.83 %

58.67 %

53.74 %

57.75 %

56.36 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.



















