FNF Family of Companies Announces Support of ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The FNF Family of Companies, the largest title insurance underwriter in the country, announced that it is a Founding Donor of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by the American Land Title Association (ALTA).

ALTA established the Foundation in October 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of title and settlement professionals and help with housing needs as well as those adversely impacted by national emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Supporting our agents in their communities has always been a cornerstone of our FNF Family of Companies," said Randy Quirk, CEO of Fidelity National Financial. "The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a great opportunity to further that mission as our industry coalesces to show our dedication to the towns, cities and neighborhoods we serve every day."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation initially will focus on providing charitable grants to recognized 501(c)(3) organizations and relief for national emergencies. The Foundation's grant application process will be open twice annually with deadlines of January 31 and July 31. The first grant application cycle opened December 1 and will close January 31.

"Our title agents are participants in their communities beyond the real estate transaction," said Steve Day, President of National Agency Operations for the FNF Family of Companies. "They are active in nonprofits, civic groups, health and community boards, youth organizations, educational institutions and so much more. The FNF Family of Companies is proud to support the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation to help our industry do even more for communities we live, work and play in. I encourage all members of the land title insurance industry to get involved in this important effort by donating today."

"The Foundation will award grants and support title professionals as they work to build and strengthen their local communities and exemplify the title industry's values of We Lead, We Deliver, We Protect," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "I look forward to seeing the wealth of opportunities for the Foundation and the ALTA community to be of service."

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

The American Land Title Association founded the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of title and settlement professionals and help people with housing needs as well as those adversely impacted by national emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation has a pending application for 501(c)(3) status in the United States.

